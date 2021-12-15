ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India To Kickstart Campaign Against Arch-rivals Pakistan

Quick links:
Image: ICC/Website
The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the complete amended fixture for the next Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand on Tuesday. The tournament will begin on March 4 with a match between host New Zealand and the West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga. A total of 31 matches will be contested amongst eight teams over the course of a month to determine who will win the coveted cup. The final will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.
On March 5, Bangladesh will play South Africa at the University Oval in Dunedin in their first match. Meanwhile, Australia's first match will take place on March 5 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, against defending champions England. In terms of India, the Women in Blue will begin their campaign on March 6 at Tauranga's Bay Oval against arch-rivals Pakistan. The competition will be held in a league format, with each of the eight teams playing each other once before the top four teams advance to the knockout stage.
Australia, England, South Africa, and India qualified based on their positions in the ICC Women's Championship, while Pakistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh advanced to the last eight based on their superior ODI team rankings as the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to COVID-19 concerns in Zimbabwe. Because they were the hosts, New Zealand was automatically qualified.