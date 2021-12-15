ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India To Kickstart Campaign Against Arch-rivals Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the complete amended fixture for the next Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand on Tuesday. The tournament will begin on March 4 with a match between host New Zealand and the West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga. A total of 31 matches will be contested amongst eight teams over the course of a month to determine who will win the coveted cup. The final will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

On March 5, Bangladesh will play South Africa at the University Oval in Dunedin in their first match. Meanwhile, Australia's first match will take place on March 5 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, against defending champions England. In terms of India, the Women in Blue will begin their campaign on March 6 at Tauranga's Bay Oval against arch-rivals Pakistan. The competition will be held in a league format, with each of the eight teams playing each other once before the top four teams advance to the knockout stage.

Australia, England, South Africa, and India qualified based on their positions in the ICC Women's Championship, while Pakistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh advanced to the last eight based on their superior ODI team rankings as the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to COVID-19 concerns in Zimbabwe. Because they were the hosts, New Zealand was automatically qualified.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule

New Zealand vs West Indies, March 4

Bangladesh vs South Africa, March 5

Australia vs England, March 5

Pakistan vs India, March 6

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, March 7

Australia vs Pakistan, March 8

West Indies vs England, March 9

New Zealand vs India, March 10

Pakistan vs South Africa, March 11

West Indies vs India, March 12

New Zealand vs Australia, March 13

South Africa vs England, March 14

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, March 14

Australia vs West Indies, March 15

England vs India, March 16

New Zealand vs South Africa, March 17

Bangladesh vs West Indies, March 18

India vs Australia, March 19

New Zealand vs England, March 20

West Indies vs Pakistan, March 21

India vs Bangladesh, March 22

South Africa vs West Indies, March 24

England vs Pakistan, March 24

Bangladesh vs Australia, March 25

New Zealand vs Pakistan, March 26

England vs Bangladesh, March 27

India vs South Africa, March 27

Semi-Final 1, March 30

Semi-Final 2, March 31

Final, April 3

