ICC World Test Championship: Here's Team India's Simple Equation Of Making To The Finals

Team India now need only two wins to qualify for the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship after the three-match Test series between Australia and South Africa that was originally scheduled to be held in March has been postponed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have become the first team to qualify for the final and it remains to be seen whether India will join them after the upcoming four-match home Test series against England. The summit clash of the WTC will be contested at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's from June 18-22.

The ICC World Test Championship points table

India now has 430 points while New Zealand, holding the second spot, has 420 points on the table. Sitting in the third position, Australia has 332 points.

Australia was docked four points for slow over-rate in the MCG test, if this reduction did not take place, Australia would be ahead of NZ on percentage. The team will now depend on other results for their spot in the finals.

India and England are the other sides in contention to make the WTC final. The Virat Kohli-led side will have to win at least two Tests against England without losing the other two matches. On the other hand, England needs to win at least win three Tests against India.

READ: Jack Leach Warns Indian Batsmen Of Replicating Ashley Giles' 2001 'negative Line' Tactic

Australia tour of South Africa postponed

In an official statement released by Cricket Australia, the governing body confirmed the postponement of their three-match Test tour to the 'Rainbow Nation'. The statement mentioned that travelling from Australia to South Africa in the current situation was an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to their players, support staff, and the community. South Africa has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, including a second wave and the emergence of a new strain of the virus.

READ: Joe Root Likely To Break Massive All-time Alastair Cook Record In Chennai Test Vs India

The statement also acknowledged the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour and revealed that Cricket Australia were prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen. The release also mentioned that the board was extremely disappointed to have arrived at the decision, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with Cricket South Africa (CSA) .

Today we informed Cricket South Africa that we believe we have no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/mYjqNpkYjp — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2021

READ: Kevin Pietersen Explains Why India Have An Upper Hand Over England In Upcoming Test Series

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.