Joe Root Likely To Break Massive All-time Alastair Cook Record In Chennai Test Vs India

England captain Joe Root is all set to lead his side in the upcoming India vs England 1st Test match from Friday, February 5 onwards in Chennai. The much-awaited match will also be the 100th of his Test career, thus putting him in an elite list of English cricketers with over 100 Test matches. Interestingly, the India vs England 1st Test match will also provide Root an opportunity to overtake his former skipper Alastair Cook for a rare batting record against India.

India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root a half-century away from reaching two major landmarks

Joe Root has 49 half-centuries to his name, thus putting him second on the list of most half-centuries by English batsmen in Test cricket. Former captain Alastair Cook leads the pack with 57 fifties and is currently the only England cricketer to register over 50 half-centuries in the format. Root will be considered as a favourite candidate to join the club, considering his batting form in Sri Lanka, when he steps onto the crease against the Virat Kohli-led India at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium later this week.

The 30-year-old Yorkshire cricketer is also on the verge of another landmark for an English batsman in Test cricket. If Root scores a fifty against India in the upcoming series, he will overtake Cook by registering the most half-centuries for any England batsmen against India. The two cricketers are currently tied at nine half-centuries against India each.

Root vs Kohli battle resumes with India vs England Tests

The upcoming series will also see the resumption of Root vs Kohli battle for Test batting and captaincy supremacy. The last time these two players collided was during India’s 2018 tour of England, where the hosts won by a 4-1 margin.

Both Virat Kohli and Joe Root are currently in the top five ICC rankings for batsmen. While Kohli is ranked No.4, Root is just a rung below his Indian counterpart at No.5.

Indian players train ahead of India vs England 1st Test

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eueKznxrMa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

