ICC World Test Championship: India's WTC Final Qualification Scenario Beating Australia

India on Saturday handed Australia a humiliating defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India won the match by an innings and 132 runs thanks to some powerful performances from Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma. Australia were bowled out for just 91 runs in the third and final innings of the match. This was Australia's lowest Test score on Indian soil. After India's massive victory, let's take a look at the Men in Blue's qualification scenario for the WTC final.

ICC World Test Championship final: India's qualification scenario

The qualification scenario for the World Test Championship final remains the same for all three teams currently in contention to book a place in the tournament's ultimate clash.

At present, only three teams, Australia, India, and Sri Lanka, have a chance of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final with just three series left in the cycle. India are playing Australia, Sri Lanka will host New Zealand, and South Africa will lock horns against the West Indies.

For Australia to miss out on the WTC final, they must lose their four-match Test series against India 4-0 and Sri Lanka must win their series against New Zealand 2-0.

On the other hand, India must win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a margin of 3-1 or better to qualify for the WTC final. Regardless of the outcome of the other two remaining series, India's qualification will be secured if they beat Australia by 3-1 or better.

In the event that India and Australia end up in a 2-2 draw and Sri Lanka manages to win 2-0 against New Zealand, the WTC final will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka, with India being knocked out of the race.

ICC WTC 2021-23: Standings

India vs Australia, 1st Test

At the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. However, the Australian batting lineup struggled, with only Marnus Labuschagne scoring 49 off 123 balls and Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, and Alex Carey contributing 37, 31, and 36 runs respectively. Thanks to a five-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja, the Australians were bowled out for 177 runs. India's Ashwin took three wickets while Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj each took one.

In response, India put up an impressive performance, scoring 400 runs, with Rohit Sharma's outstanding century leading the way. He scored 120 off 212 balls with 15 boundaries and 2 sixes. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel also added half-centuries, and Shami hit some quick runs towards the end to help India reach their 400-run mark in the second innings.

In the third innings, India dominated, bowling out Australia for just 91 to win the game by an innings and 132 runs. Steve Smith was the highest scorer for Australia with an unbeaten 25 off 51 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja was named player of the match for his outstanding all-round performance, picking up five wickets and scoring a half-century. Ashwin took three wickets and Axar Patel one.

Image: bcci.tv

