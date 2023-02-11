'More Humiliating Than 36 All-out': India Crush Australia To Easily Win 1st Test In Nagpur

India on Saturday handed a crushing defeat to Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India won the match by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest. While Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with the ball, India skipper Rohit Sharma put on a brilliant performance with the bat, scoring the only century of the match. Jadeja and Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul each in Australia's first and second innings, respectively.

Netizens are lauding Team India's dominating performance on home soil. They have flooded Twitter's timeline with memes and jokes mocking the visiting Australian side for going down so cheaply. Here is a compilation of reactions after India defeated Australia in the first Test match in Nagpur.

INDIAN TEST TEAM has been in the lethal form after this statement from the head coach 🔥🤩@RaviShastriOfc



They have beaten every team and that too everywhere in the world.



King Shastri Saab deserves a huge credit for this.#BGT2023 #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 pic.twitter.com/F29J1Tx2d9 — Keshav (@keshavtweets) February 11, 2023

When was the last time #Aus lost a test match by an inning? Indian test cricket has scaled a lot under #ViratKohli𓃵 . Complete one sided match this #INDvAUS — Ajay Sharma (@twins_ajay) February 11, 2023

#Australian #media please tell me tha brand you drink.... because I wanna do fun as like you do...😂😂😂

Aur @CricketAus mil geyi tassali?...😂😂😂

Congratulations Team #India#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RKjFfM0KX0 — Pabitra Jana (@Impabitrauk) February 11, 2023

India vs Australia, 1st Test

Earlier, India posted a mammoth 400 runs on the board after bowling the Aussies out for just 177 runs in the first innings of the match. Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic century to help India's cause. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel also pitched in with a half-century each. Mohammed Shami came in and scored some quickfire runs to help India touch the 400-run mark. India then demolished the Australian batting lineup for the second time in the match, sending them back for an embarrassing 91 runs.

Image: bcci.tv