ICC World Test Championship Latest Update: England Overtake New Zealand At Third Spot

England thumped West Indies by 113 runs to win the second Test of the three-match series. The England vs West Indies series is now poised at 1-1 with the series decider to be played in Old Trafford, Manchester starting July 24. Courtesy this win, England have gained 40 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table and have gone past New Zealand to grab the third position.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes stars for England as hosts beat Windies in 2nd Test by 113 runs, series tied

England vs West Indies: England climb to third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table

The hosts put up a complete performance after their loss in the first Test at Southampton. All-rounder Ben Stokes, who is probably in the form of his life, contributed with both bat and ball to guide his team home on the final day of the second Test. West Indies needed to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy. However, the Caribbean outfit were bowled out for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour of play left to be played.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar's prediction of Stuart Broad making a difference in 2nd Test comes true

West Indies, who were chasing 312 on the final day, put on a poor show with the bat. Besides Jermaine Blackwood (55) and Shamarh Brooks (62), no other West Indies player showed resilience and the intent to save the Test. At one stage, it seemed like the hosts would wrap things up quickly when the visitors were reeling at 37/4. However, Blackwood and Brooks shared a 100-run stand to give some hope to the Windies camp.

But just before tea, Ben Stokes sent back Blackwood to the pavilion, which led to West Indies' downfall as wickets tumbled rapidly and they were eventually all out for 198. Earlier, in the second innings, Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 78 off 57 deliveries as England declared their second innings at 129 for 3 in only 19 overs, with 92 of those runs coming in 11 overs they faced in the morning session on the final day. Stuart Broad played a massive role too on his comeback with wicket-taking bursts in both innings of the match.

ALSO READ | ICC World Test Championship updated points table after West Indies' historic win over England

England are now sitting in the third position with 186 points and lead New Zealand by 6 points.West Indies are placed at the seventh place with 40 points to their name. Windies had recently opened their account in the ICC World Test Championship points table after winning the first Test.

On the other hand, the Indian team led by Virat Kohli continues to be at the summit of the standings with 360 points followed by Australia with 296 points. Virat Kohli's India is set to resume international cricket in December this year against Tim Paine's Australia 'Down Under' in a Test series.

England win by 113 runs! 🎉👏



The series is now tied 1-1 going into the final Test.#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/JDtKoAHQDF — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2020

England vs West Indies: Here's a look at the ICC World Test Championship points table:

Rank Team Series Played Matches Played Matches Won Matches Drawn Matches Lost Points 1 India 4 9 7 0 2 360 2 Australia 3 10 7 1 2 296 3 England 3* 10 6 1 4 186 4 New Zealand 3 7 3 0 4 180 5 Pakistan 2 5 2 1 2 140 6 Sri Lanka 2 4 1 1 2 80 7 West Indies 2* 4 1 0 3 40 8 South Africa 2 7 1 0 6 24 9 Bangladesh 1 3 0 0 3 0

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli: Gary Kirsten reveals reason behind failure in coaching RCB in IPL

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER