ICC's Birthday Dig On Cheteshwar Pujara Leaves Everyone In Splits

Cheteshwar Pujara turned 32 on Saturday. The fans and people from the cricketing fraternity came forward to wish Pujara who is arguably Team India's best Test batsman of this generation when it comes to technique, temperament, and dependability. As the number three Test batsman turned a year older, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) to wish him. However, not only did the governing body of world cricket wish him but also took a savage dig at Pujara.

ICC's special birthday wish for Cheteshwar Pujara

Taking to the micro-blogging site, ICC posted four identical pics of Cheteshwar Pujara with different categories networks which included LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. The world cricket's governing body also wrote 'Social media is just easy for some people'.

Social media is just easy for some people 🤷 pic.twitter.com/wSL0a2heT0 — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2020

Even the fans came forward to have some fun as well. Here are some of the reactions.

'Hope Test cricket continues for as much time as possible'

Pujara said his 50th first-class century will boost his confidence ahead of India's upcoming Test tour of New Zealand, where he will need to "trust" his game. The two-match series assumes significance as a win there will leave India within touching distance of making the 2021 final of the ongoing inaugural World Test Championship. On Saturday, Pujara joined a select group of cricketing greats by reaching the landmark ton during Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Group B match against Karnataka.

"If you achieve such a thing before such tours, you feel confident and you start trusting your game again." "That is because when you are going abroad and you are playing in challenging conditions, you need to trust your game, trust your preparation."

Pujara's illustrious Test cricket career

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of India's most reliable Test batsman as he has the technique of playing rock-solid defence, holding onto one end and make the bowlers earn his wicket. He has also been India's go-to man whenever the team is in crunch situations in red-ball cricket.

After all who can forget his outstanding batting which had a lot of temperament and find technique during the third and final Test against South Africa when India had toured there in early 2018? He held the innings firmly on an awkward Johannesburg wicket which was full of uneven bounce. India went on to win the contest. Pujara was also India's leading run-scorer in the Test series against Australia where India had registered their maiden Test series win Down Under.

