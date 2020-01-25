Ben Stokes Fined 15% Match Fee, Handed One Demerit Point For Abusing Fan

England's all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15% of his match fee and has been handed one demerit point for breaching the Code of Conduct in the game against South Africa at the Wanderers. England vice-captain Ben Stokes, who was named player of the year at 2019 ICC awards, has courted controversy by abusing a spectator after he was dismissed for mere 2 runs on the first day of the fourth and the final Test against South Africa. The all-rounder was caught on television responding to a fan in derogatory language for which he issued an apology thereafter. Stokes described his reaction as “unprofessional”.

Ben Stokes faces action for abusing fan

The incident

Stokes, the outstanding player in a series in which England lead 2-1, stopped briefly as he left the field after being dismissed and appeared to challenge a spectator, who evidently insulted him after the player was out for 2 runs. “Come say that to me outside the ground, you f***ing four-eyed c***," Stokes said, as captured in the television footage when he was about to climb the steps leading to the dressing room. Though the spectator's instigation is not audible on camera, witnesses have stated that a middle-aged male wearing a South Africa one-day shirt had walked more than 50 meters to abuse Stokes and took a jibe at him mentioning Ed Sheeran and calling him ginger-c***.

England on course for series win

England took a big stride towards securing a series win when they posted a first innings total of 400 on the second day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. South Africa, needing a win to level the series, were 11 for no wicket in reply at tea. England's total was built around three big partnerships.

The first two, 107 for the first wicket between Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley and 101 for the fifth wicket between captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope, were compiled by recognised batsmen. The final big stand was for the last wicket, between Mark Wood and Stuart Broad, batting at numbers 10 and 11. It was swashbuckling batting as Wood (35 not out) and Broad (43) put on 82 off only 50 balls, hitting seven sixes between them.

The Wood-Broad stand was devastating for South Africa as England turned a respectable total into one which could well put the match out of reach for the hosts, who have yet to make 300 in an innings in the series. South Africa need to win to square the series, but even if they bat well, they could run out of time in a match already hit by rain, with more possible over the remaining three days. South Africa's bowling, with the exception of Anrich Nortje, was largely toothless.

