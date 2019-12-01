Iceland Cricket Trolls Imam-ul-Haq, Compares His Test Career With Warner's 2 Innings

Iceland Cricket is known to mock various players and teams on social media. It all started when a few of the World Cup matches were washed out in England earlier this year. After that, it went on to troll the Pakistan team who were about to exit the tournament and also took a dig at Ambati Rayudu after he had announced his shocking retirement. Now, the cricket body of Iceland has once again trolled Pakistan by comparing one of its southpaw with David Warner.

Iceland Cricket lauds Warner, trolls Imam

Australia's David Warner went berserk against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test match at the Adelaide Oval which is being played under lights. He remained unbeaten on 335 before Aussie skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings. Meanwhile, Iceland Cricket took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that David Warner has scored more runs in his last two innings than Imam-ul-Haq has scored in his entire test career. Take a look.

David Warner has scored more runs in his last two innings than Imam-ul-Haq has scored in his entire test career. #AUSvPAK — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 1, 2019

In the ongoing series, David Warner has scored 489 runs in two matches (two innings) while Imam-ul-Haq has managed to score 485 runs in the 11 Tests (21 innings) that he had played so far.

Australia on the verge of another win

Australia who had declared their innings at 589/3 bundled Pakistan out for 302 post which they still enjoyed a huge lead of 287 runs as skipper Tim Paine enforced the follow-on. The visitors began their second innings on a torrid note as they lost their three wickets very quickly to finish the day at 39/3 as they still have a deficit of 248 runs. Imam-ul-Haq, on the other hand, was dismissed for two in the first innings and for a duck in the second.

