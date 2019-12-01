Ricky Ponting Criticises Pakistan's Bowling Attack After A Poor Show At Adelaide

Ricky Ponting has been one of the best captains in world cricket and was also one of the finest batsmen during his playing days. He led the mighty Australians to two consecutive World Cup triumphs in 2003 & 2007 and was also a part of the Steve Waugh-led squad in the 1999 edition. After bidding adieu to international cricket in 2012, Ponting has been associated with the game as a player in franchise cricket as well as in the commentary box and as an expert analyst. Recently, he said that he was not happy with the way the Pakistani bowlers were bowling in the ongoing Test.

Ricky Ponting criticises the Pakistani bowlers

For long, Pakistan have been known for their bowling. They have known to produce world-class fast bowlers who have gone on to win many matches for the country. Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. are a few of the names. However, in the ongoing Test against Australia, the Pakistani bowlers have been found wanting which has disappointed Ricky Ponting.

“I’m not sure I have seen a worse bowling attack on our shores in a long time. I still can’t understand why the 16-year-old hasn’t played this game, Naseem. And they go with another guy (Musa) who has played seven first-class games and just doesn’t look to be a Test match bowler'', Ricky Ponting was quoted by foxsports.com.au.

“And when you haven’t got much cattle against a batting line-up as hungry as ours, and in our conditions, and a team that is really trying to prove themselves back on the world stage, then I think Pakistan have just been caught in a perfect storm," the former Aussie skipper added.

Aussies dominate Pakistan

Australia's pace spearheaded Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting line-up as the visitors were reduced to 96-6 at the end of the day's play. Australia declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 589 runs, thanks to David Warner's maiden Test triple ton. Mitchell Starc was right on the money and struck gold in the fourth over as he got rid of Imam-ul-Haq. Starc then picked up two wickets off the 31st over to send Ifthikar Ahmed and Rizwan packing. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood grabbed one wicket each as Pakistan ended Day 2 on a very dry note, with just four wickets left. On Day 3, the visitors were bundled out for 302 as Tim Paine enforced the follow-on. Nonetheless, Pakistan could hardly show any resistance as they lost their three wickets early as the Aussies are on the verge of a series win.

