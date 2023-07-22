'I'd Be Very Pleased': Aussie Quick Josh Hazlewood Expresses Desire For Rain To Continue

England and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester. The play on Day 4 has been delayed due to extreme rainfall. England have thus far put on a dominant performance in the match as they scored a mammoth total in their first innings. The home side bowled the Aussies out for 317 runs and then posted 592 on the board thanks to 189 from Zak Crawley and 99 from Jonny Bairstow.

Hazlewood on rain delay in Old Trafford

Australia's Josh Hazlewood has expressed his views for the chance of disruption in play, hoping that rain might aid their struggling performance in the match. After England posted a mammoth total in their first innings, they managed to restrict Australia to 113/4 before the conclusion of play on Day 3. When asked about the possibility of disruption because of rain on Day 4, Hazlewood said he would be pleased if it happens as it would help Australia in the game.

"I'd be very pleased. It's obviously a forecast but forecasts can change all the time. Obviously, rain and light plays a big part in cricket and has done forever. So, yeah, it'd be great to lose a few overs here and there, and make our job a little easier if I'm hanging in there," Hazlewood said.

For Australia to salvage a draw and retain the Ashes, they will need a significant portion of the remaining two days to be washed out, as England are currently in a strong position. The forecast indicates a 75% chance of rain during the first couple of hours and towards the end of play on Saturday.

Australia are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match series thanks to their victories in the first two games. Australia won the first Test by 2 wickets, while they registered victory in the second Test by 43 runs. England made an exceptional comeback to win the third Ashes Test by 4 wickets. It helped England remain alive in the contest. England have not won the Ashes series since 2015. The previous edition of the contest played between the two sides was won by Australia 4-0.

