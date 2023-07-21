Jonny Bairstow denied 2nd-fastest Ashes ton, left stranded on 99 as ENG all out for 592

Jonny Bairstow was denied a 13th Test century against Australia in the Ashes at Manchester. England showed a majestic batting display as they have taken a massive lead after piling on a massive 592 runs. Bairstow looked on course towards a deserving 100 as he implemented the 'Bazball' strategy with perfection. But James Anderson's unlucky dismissal left him stranded in the non-striking end.

3 things you need to know

England reduced the deficit in the last Test as the series is currently evenly poised

England lost the first two Test matches

England haven't managed to win an Ashes since 2015

Jonny Bairstow remained stranded on 99 in the fourth Ashes Test

Bairstow received severe plaudits for his 81 ball 99 which has now put England back on track for a victory. The Three Lions kept their hopes alive with a three wickets victory at Headingley and the way this match has shaped up so far England are favourites to make it 2-2.

Also Read: ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score: England in command after Tea

Bairstow was not visibly upset after James Anderson was trapped in front of the wicket by Cameron Green. The entire crowd applauded to appreciate his effort and he also raised his arm to acknowledge the appreciation. Bairstow remained not out on 99 and he could have been the second fastest Test hundred in the history of the Ashes.

Current Adam Gilchrist tops the list as he scored a 57 ball 100 back in 2006-07 at Perth. Bairstow has been the subject of severe criticism as some even called for including Ben Foakes in his place. But the 33 year old has managed to hit back to his critics with a flawless display.

Jonny Bairstow is hailed on social media for his commanding display

Bairstow's commendable performance also attracted reactions on social media.

Fastest 99 runs in Test cricket by balls faced:



81 balls - Richard Hadlee vs ENG, 1984

81 balls - Jonny Bairstow vs AUS, 2023 — Abdullah Al Mamun (@aal_maamun) July 21, 2023

Also Read: England extends lead over Australia to 189 runs in 4th Ashes test

Jonny Bairstow is the only player with 99 and 99* at the same venue in Tests & only third player to got out on 99 & remain not out on 99 in Tests



🔹2017 -Out at 99 v SA,Manchester

🔹2023* -Notout at 99 v AUS,Manchester



James Anderson at the other end both times!@jbairstow21 — Cricket Baazigar (@CricketBaaziga1) July 21, 2023

If England managed to level the series they will be very thankful to certain Jonny Bairstow.