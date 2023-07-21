Jonny Bairstow denied 2nd-fastest Ashes ton, left stranded on 99 as ENG all out for 592

Quick links:
Jonny Bairstow in action (Image: AP)
Jonny Bairstow was denied a 13th Test century against Australia in the Ashes at Manchester. England showed a majestic batting display as they have taken a massive lead after piling on a massive 592 runs. Bairstow looked on course towards a deserving 100 as he implemented the 'Bazball' strategy with perfection. But James Anderson's unlucky dismissal left him stranded in the non-striking end.
Bairstow received severe plaudits for his 81 ball 99 which has now put England back on track for a victory. The Three Lions kept their hopes alive with a three wickets victory at Headingley and the way this match has shaped up so far England are favourites to make it 2-2.
Also Read: ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score: England in command after Tea
Bairstow was not visibly upset after James Anderson was trapped in front of the wicket by Cameron Green. The entire crowd applauded to appreciate his effort and he also raised his arm to acknowledge the appreciation. Bairstow remained not out on 99 and he could have been the second fastest Test hundred in the history of the Ashes.
Current Adam Gilchrist tops the list as he scored a 57 ball 100 back in 2006-07 at Perth. Bairstow has been the subject of severe criticism as some even called for including Ben Foakes in his place. But the 33 year old has managed to hit back to his critics with a flawless display.
Bairstow's commendable performance also attracted reactions on social media.
Fastest 99 runs in Test cricket by balls faced:— Abdullah Al Mamun (@aal_maamun) July 21, 2023
81 balls - Richard Hadlee vs ENG, 1984
81 balls - Jonny Bairstow vs AUS, 2023
Also Read: England extends lead over Australia to 189 runs in 4th Ashes test
Jonny Bairstow is the only player with 99 and 99* at the same venue in Tests & only third player to got out on 99 & remain not out on 99 in Tests— Cricket Baazigar (@CricketBaaziga1) July 21, 2023
🔹2017 -Out at 99 v SA,Manchester
🔹2023* -Notout at 99 v AUS,Manchester
James Anderson at the other end both times!@jbairstow21
If England managed to level the series they will be very thankful to certain Jonny Bairstow.