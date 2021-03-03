'Ideally From The...': Wasim Jaffer Explains How He Deals With R Ashwin And Axar Patel

Wasim Jaffer has been entertaining the fans with his unique memes for the past few months and now, he has come up with an out-of-the-box technique to define veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on social media.

'Even that's not safe': Wasim Jaffer

It so happened that Australian broadcaster Mark Nicholas had recently written a column for ESPNcricinfo where he has explained how should Team India's frontline spinners in the ongoing home Test series against England- Axar Patel, and, Ravichandran Ashwin need to be dealt with and as soon as it came to Jaffer's attention, he made things interesting in no time.

The former Team India Test specialist wrote that one can ideally deal with both spinners from the non-strikers' end. As a word of caution, the former Mumbai captain wrote that it is not safe in Ashwin's case. Without a doubt, the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner was referring to the infamous Mankading instead of IPL 2019.

Ideally from the non strikers end. Although with Ashwin even that's not safe😉 #INDvsENG https://t.co/AtMnIBBPUf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 3, 2021

Like always, netizens once again had a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

The infamous Mankading incident

The incident took place when the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals and the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) had locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in a league match of IPL 2019. It so happened that he had run out star English batsman Jos Buttler when the latter had walked out of his crease while Ashwin was about to deliver the ball. What really stood out here was that the then Punjab skipper had dislodged the bails without even giving a formal warning to the batsman.

Buttler's wicket was the turning point as Punjab won the contest but R Ashwin was criticised for his action by former cricketers and experts. However, there were many who had backed him as well.

