Virat Kohli Explains Why Kuldeep Yadav Has Been Excluded From Playing XI In Ongoing Series

Ahead of the fourth and final Test match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has revealed why chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was excluded from the Indian squad for the third Test match that was contested under lights last week.

Kuldeep had featured in the Playing XI for the second Test in Chennai that was played on a rank-turner where he had gone wicketless in the first innings and finished with figures of 2/25 in the second. The wrist-spinner had to once again warm the bench in the last Test match and giving clarification on the same, Kohli said that other frontline spinners including the likes of Axar Patel, and, Washington Sundar provide an extra batting option, and therefore, he could not feature in the pink-ball Test.

'He isn't playing right now': Virat Kohli

"Kuldeep is bowling better than he has ever bowled before and his headspace is excellent. He isn't playing right now due to combinations of the side, we are wanting an extra batting option due to the likes of Washington and Axar being inexperienced as of now,"Kohli told reporters on the eve of the fourth Test.

With the amount of depth that the Indian team have at the moment especially in the middle and lower middle-order, Kuldeep Yadav might not get a chance in the final Test match either.

The all-important 4th Test match

Even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

England look to spoil India's chances

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will look to play spoilsport after being out of the WTC final contention following a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. The Joe Root-led side will be hoping to have the last laugh by winning the final Test match and should that happen then Australia will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship decider in over three months time as Team India must avoid a defeat by all possible means to qualify for the finals.

