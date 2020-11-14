'I'm Off Social Media,' Says Australian Prodigy Will Pucovski Ahead Of India Tour

Ahead of the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's batting prodigy Will Pucovski has deactivated most of his social media accounts to concentrate on his preparations for the Test series. Pucovski expressed that he has been off social media to stay away from the 'build-up' and him being projected as the 'big bat-off'. The right-handed 22-year-old batsman earned up national call-up for the Test series against India after a spree of impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield which included two consecutive double centuries.

"It's a bit of a media build-up to be honest, the big bat-off thing. All I can really control is how I go about it in my preparation and then obviously in the game so I feel like my batting's in a really good place," PTI quoted Pucovski.

"I'm off a lot of social media, so that makes it a lot easier. You can't get tagged on Twitter and stuff if you don't have the app, so that's been a pretty easy one for me," he added.

READ | Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Thirst For Revenge Vs India's Desire To Write History

Speaking of Pucovski, Australia Head Coach remarked that the young gun has been 'amazing,' however, the playing XI might persist with the opening combination of David Warner and Joe Burns. Pucovski has also struggled with concussion injuries dating back to a serious hit he took on the head in school football.

"Obviously getting hit in the head a lot is not ideal from a physical or mental perspective. But I've done a lot of work in that space to try and make sure my process is in a really good place," he said.

READ | Tim Paine Reveals Australia 'Love To Hate' Virat Kohli, Shrugs Off The Indian Skipper

Australia announce 17-man squad

Youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green were rewarded for their stellar performances in domestic cricket as the duo were named in Australia's 17-man squad for the upcoming Test series against India. The Men in Blue will kick-start their international schedule with the tour of Australia - the first international tour for Virat Kohli's men after the coronavirus forced break. Pucovski grabbed the eyeballs of the selectors with a mammoth 495 runs accumulated in just three innings, including two back-to-back double centuries, at the top for Victoria in the Sheid matches. Green scored 363 runs in four games including a 197-run knock.

Full Squad: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott.

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal Reunites With Kuldeep Yadav As The Spin Duo Return To National Duty

India tour of Australia

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

READ | 50% Of Adelaide Oval To Be Open To Crowds For India Vs Australia Test Amid COVID Pandemic

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.