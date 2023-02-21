In Prithvi Shaw Case, A Twist: Accused Sapna Gill Files Counter Complaint

A criminal complaint has been registered against Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and a few other individuals for allegedly outraging the modesty of social media influencer Sapna Gill. Sapna Gill's lawyer Ali Kaashif Deshmukh said, "The case has been filed under IPC sections 34, 120b, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509," ANI reported. This comes just days after Prithvi Shaw filed a police complaint against Sapna Gill following a late-night brawl in Mumbai.

What happened between Prithvi Shaw and Sapna Gill?

Prithvi Shaw, in his complaint, alleged that Sapna, along with eight other individuals, tried to harass him for selfies at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Shaw claimed he agreed for a selfie the first time but when they started asking for more, he called his friend and the hotel manager to have them removed. After being removed from the hotel, the individuals allegedly waited for Shaw to come out and followed him to the next traffic stop, where they attacked his car with baseball bats.

A complaint under IPC sections 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 was registered at the Oshiwara police station in the early hours of Thursday. Prithvi Shaw's complaint alleged claimed that Sapna and his friends tried to extort money from Shaw and when he denied it, they threatened to file a false case against him. Sapna Gill and three other accused were arrested by the Oshiwara Police. They were granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday.

Image: DelhiCapitals/Twitter

