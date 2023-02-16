'Prithvi Shaw Has Filed A False FIR': Lawyer For One Of The Accused In Shaw's Brawl Case

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Thursday got involved in a late-night brawl with a few individuals, he claims were harassing him for selfies. According to a police complaint filed by the 23-year-old player, around seven people allegedly misbehaved with Shaw and attacked his car with baseball bats after he came out of a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The complaint under IPC sections 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 has been registered at the Oshiwara police station.

According to the complaint filed by the Oshiwara police, the above-mentioned accused wanted to click selfies with Shaw after they spotted him at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The complaint states that Shaw agreed to a selfie for the first time but when they started asking for more, he called his friend and the hotel manager to have them removed. After being kicked out of the hotel, the fans waited for Shaw to come out and followed him to the next stop, where they attacked his car with baseball bats.

The complaint also states that the accused demanded Rs. 50,000 from Shaw and when he denied it, they threatened to file a false case against him. Further investigation into the matter has begun.

Prithvi Shaw allegedly attacked in Mumbai's Oshiwara. 8 people have been booked under sections 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 of IPC and started further investigation.#PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/asmDhBNZcY — Aniket Mishra (@agaltet) February 16, 2023

Prithvi Shaw has filed a false FIR: Lawyer of an accused speaks on the case

Meanwhile, a lawyer of one of the accused has dismissed the claims made by Shaw in his FIR. The lawyer named Kashif Ali Khan has urged that the case against his client should be quashed and a counter FIR against Shaw be filed including under IPC section 354, which pertains to an assault of force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. It is a non-bailable offence. The lawyer further claimed that the incident took place in Andheri East and pointed out that the FIR was filed in Oshiwara, saying that it is a clear misuse of power.

"Prithvi Shaw has filed a false FIR. Prithvi Shaw and his goons beat Sapna Gill and then tried to portray that the goons were brought by her. The claims are false because Sapna can hardly make her own ends meet, how can she get goons? We urge that a case should be registered against Prithvi Shaw under IPC sections 354, 509, and 323 and he should be arrested. Shaw's bogus FIR should be quashed. The incident happened in Andheri East and Sapna was detained by the Oshiwara police which is a complete misuse of power," Kashif Ali Khan said.

DCP Anil Paraskar on Prithvi Shaw's case

DCP Anil Paraskar of Mumbai Police has confirmed the incident saying that a case has already been registered and an investigation is ongoing. He further revealed that no cross FIR from any of the accused has been filed against Shaw. Paraskar said that as per the complaint, the accused tried to extort money from Shaw and his friend after violently attacking their car. Paraskar said the case has been registered at the Oshiwara police station.

Image: Twitter

