In Rahane's Address To The Team After Gabba Victory, Kuldeep & Karthik Get Special Mention

Moments after Team India created history at the Gabba and fans rejoiced with the historic series win against Australia, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, in his calm and composed style, appreciated the efforts of the men behind the scenes in his dressing room address in Brisbane. Addressing the Men in Blue post the series victory, Rahane highlighted the contributions of Kuldeep Yadav and Karthik Tyagi throughout the tour and lauded the duo. While Kuldeep Yadav failed to feature in any match despite being included in the squad, Karthik Tyagi had travelled with the touring party as a net bowler after his terrific performance in the IPL 2020.

In a video shared by the BCCI of Rahane's address, the stand-in skipper said, "Massive, massive moment for us. What happened at Adelaide and how we came back from Melbourne onwards was really good to see. Not only one or two but the entire team has put in efforts."

"In all matches, everyone has contributed, that was really good. Just want to mention Kuldeep and Karthik. Kuldeep it was tough for you, I know you didn't play a game here but your attitude was really good. We are going to India now, you just keep working hard. Karthik, you have been fantastic," he added.

READ | Natarajan Gets Grand Reception, Hundreds Cheer In Procession As He Returns From Australia

Watch Rahane's address:

As we draw curtains on our historic triumph and start our preparations for the home series, here’s Captain @ajinkyarahane88‘s address to #TeamIndia from the Gabba dressing room.



Full 🎥https://t.co/Sh2tkR5c7j pic.twitter.com/l7wr6UXSxq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2021

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Coming back from a humiliating loss at the Adelaide in the first Test, the Indian team led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, despite being marred with injuries, went on to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

READ | 'Umpires Told Us To Leave The Game': Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Facing Racial Abuse At SCG

WATCH - Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba.



A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss!



Full 📽️📽️https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Rahane receives warm reception

Returning back home after a gruelling 2-month-long tour, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was also welcomed back with a heroic reception on Thursday morning. Rahane, who led the battered Indian team after the Adelaide rout and in the absence of Virat Kohli, was welcomed by a massive crowd at his residence in Mumbai along the tunes of dhols and roars of 'Ajinkya is the winner'. The Indian batsman was also showered with flowers and a huge poster of an image from his century at the MCG. Several other players, including the young guns T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj received heroic welcomes as they landed in India on Thursday.

READ | Gambhir 'surprised' By Kolkata's Decision To Retain Kuldeep Yadav Post Dismal IPL 2020

READ | 'Two Teams Were Trying To Poach Sanju Samson,' Reveals Aakash Chopra; Lauds Smith's Ouster

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.