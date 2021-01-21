Natarajan Gets Grand Reception, Hundreds Cheer In Procession As He Returns From Australia

Returning back home after a dream tour, 'yorker king' T Natarajan received a grandeur welcome in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Thursday morning. The 29-year-old speedster, who travelled to Australia as a net bowler, made his debut across all three formats becoming the only player to do so. As the debutant had an impressionable debut against the Aussies, he was welcomed back home with a giant procession in Salem with hundreds cheering for him.

The loud procession in Tamil Nadu's Salem welcomed Natarajan as a hero back home whilst hundreds cheered, played music and stuck out their phones for a picture. Sharing a video of the same, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag lauded the 'incredible story' of the local lad and asserted, "This is India. Here cricket is not just a game."

READ | Ajinkya Rahane Gets A Heroic Welcome As He Returns Home After Historic Win Vs Australia

Watch the video here:

Swagat nahi karoge ?

This is India. Here cricket is not just a game. It is so much more. Natarajan getting a grand welcome upon his arrival at his Chinnappampatti village in Salem district. What an incredible story.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/hjZ7kReCub — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 21, 2021

Rahane receives warm reception

Returning back home after registering a historic Test series win in Australia, Team India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was also welcomed back with a heroic reception on Thursday morning. Rahane, who led the battered Indian team after the Adelaide rout and in the absence of Virat Kohli, was welcomed by a massive crowd at his residence in Mumbai along the tunes of dhols and roars of 'Ajinkya is the winner'. The Indian batsman was also showered with flowers and a huge poster of an image from his century at the MCG.

READ | 'Umpires Told Us To Leave The Game': Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Facing Racial Abuse At SCG

Rahane registered a historic series win Australia as he led a bunch of inexperienced players to breach the Australian fortress - the Gabba - as the Men in Blue retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India's win in the fourth and final Test broke Australia's 32-year-old record of remaining unbeaten at the Gabba. Apart from Rahane, the remaining Indian players also landed back home on Thursday morning after a lengthy tour of Australia.

India create history at the Gabba

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Coming back from a humiliating loss at the Adelaide in the first Test, the Indian team led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, despite being marred with injuries, went on to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

READ | England Announce Squad For First 2 Tests Vs India: Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes Back In Hut

READ | Mohammad Hafeez Credits India's Domestic Cricket Structure After Test Series Win In Aus

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.