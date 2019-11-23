The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ind Vs Ban: Sourav Ganguly Boasts Of Eden Gardens Soaked Into Pink Ball Cricket Fever

Cricket News

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test: BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to confirm a full house at the Eden Gardens on Day 2.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs Ban

As India host Bangladesh in a historic Pink-Ball Test in Kolkata, crowd favourite Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to post a picture of a “packed” house at Eden Gardens. As the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly pulled in all efforts to make this Day-Night affair happen. The ongoing Test match is the first-ever to be held in the country and also the first-ever to be contested by both nations.

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Sourav Ganguly confirms full house in Eden Gardens

The Day-Night contest was welcomed by the city as both days of the match witnessed packed crowds. The former Indian captain has been regularly taking to the micro-blogging site for posting several pictures ahead of the India vs Bangladesh contest. The new BCCI head had been hyping up the occasion for fans from both nations to make the second Test a smashing success in the country.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Meanwhile, Bangladesh were all out for 106 on Day 1 after winning the toss. Team India, riding on Virat Kohli’s 27th Test century, declared at 347-9. Trailing the first innings by 241 runs, Bangladesh lost two quick wickets to pacer Ishant Sharma before the tea break on Day 2.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG