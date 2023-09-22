The first game of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia will take place in Mohali on September 22. Team India will be buoyed by their recent Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka, while Australia will be adamant to counter India's threat on their home soil ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

The Aussies lost the recent ODI series against South Africa 3-2 and a number of players including Steve Smith will be coming back from injuries. Ahead of the World Cup, this will also be a perfect chance for the Australians to acclimatise with the Indian conditions.

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Toss update

India win the toss and elect to bowl first.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Confirmed IND vs AUS Playing XI

India Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Weather Report

The weather will likely be clear and there are chances of very minimal rain in Mohali on Friday. Daytime temperature will hover around 30-32 degrees while at night the temperature could drop down to 24-25 degrees. However, the weather is expected to be humid during the game and precipitation will be around 5-6 percent.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Pitch Report

Batters will have a field day in Mohali as plenty of runs could be expected. Seam bowlers could enjoy some swing and movements early in the innings but once the batters get used to the rhythm it would be hard to get a wicket.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Head-to-Head Record

Total matches: 146

India: 54

Australia: 82

Tied: 0

No Result: 10