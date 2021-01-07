IND Vs AUS 2020: Claire Polosak Becomes 1st Woman To Officiate In Men's Tests, Fans React

Australian umpire Claire Polosak has been breaking multiple stereotypes in the world of cricket. The woman has already achieved several path-breaking feats in her career as an official. The 32-year-old who is the first female umpire to officiate in a men's One-Day International fixture made history by also becoming the first woman to officiate in a men's Test match in the format's 144-year history. Polosak is the fourth umpire in the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test match.

IND vs AUS 2020: Claire Polosak becomes first woman umpire to officiate in men's Test match

There was a significant buzz ahead of the third fixture of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While cricket enthusiasts were hoping to witness a closely fought battle between Australia and India, there was yet another aspect of the game that drew a lot of attention. Having Claire Polosak as the fourth umpire for the contest is definitely a step taken in the right direction. This move is bound to encourage a lot of women officials, and could also make room for more such additions in the upcoming matches.

The list of accomplishments grows for Claire Polosak!



After becoming the first woman to officiate men's ODI, she today becomes the first woman to officiate a men's Test match. Congratulations Claire! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ON9mg7Fc60 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 7, 2021

Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan grabbed a lot of eyeballs when they became the first women to officiate an Australian domestic game together. The duo acted as the on-field officials for a Women's Big Bash match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Stars in December 2018. Moreover, she also is the first female umpire to officiate in Australia's men's domestic encounter back in 2017.

She seemed very confident about her job and showed no signs of jitters despite the grand stage of the contest. Polosak was also seen reprimanding star Australian opener David Warner ahead of the match when he was shadow batting on the wicket during the warm-up session. The official received immense appreciation from all corners, and her appointment could very well spark a revolution in the game.

This needs to be celebrated at many levels.

145 years in the making! #AUSvINDtest #ClairePolosak — Vikas Panicker (@WhackoSapien) January 7, 2021

Another glass ceiling shattered. Congratulations to #spiritofcricket — S Ramasubramanian (@Srsmanian72) January 7, 2021

A random yarn about Claire Polosak who becomes the first woman to officiate in a men's Test match today.



We at @EmergingCricket were in Namibia in April 2019 for World Cricket League 2, where she became the first woman to officiate as an on-field umpire in a men's ODI. pic.twitter.com/3TjerrKeQu — Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1) January 7, 2021

Fantastic achievement, well done! — Scotty (@ScottyArgyle71) January 7, 2021

Congratulations on this amazing milestone!! — Daaniel (@Daanielkhan) January 7, 2021

IND vs AUS 2020: India vs Australia 3rd Test

Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the hosts did not have an ideal start to their innings as the returning David Warner was dismissed cheaply by Mohammed Siraj. Debutant Will Pucovski blunted the Indian bowling attack alongside Marnus Labuschagne, and the home team dominated the rain-marred day. After Day 1, Australia are 166/2, with Steve Smith (31*) and Marnus Labuschagne (67*) still at the crease.

India vs Australia live streaming

Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:00 AM (IST) from Thursday, January 7 for the live telecast of the match. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. To follow the live scores of the game, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the BCCI and Cricket Australia.

Image source: ICC Twitter

