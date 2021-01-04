IND Vs AUS 2020: Indians Hit Back In Style At Pakistani Trolls Targeting Team's Cricketers

There has been a massive outcry on social media over Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw's recent outing where they were seen sitting indoors at a restaurant and were suspected to be in violation of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols. The cricketers were bashed and were subjected to severe criticism for not adhering to the protocols. The matter blew up after an Indian fan posted about the issue on social media.

Fans hit back at Pakistan trolls for ridiculing Indian cricketers

Since then, fans as well as former cricketers have shared their views on the entire incident. Amidst all this, Pakistan fans also reacted to the incident as they tried to troll Indian fans for making fun of Pakistan players when they breached COVID-rules in New Zeland. Several reactions poured in as Pakistan supporters made fun of Indian fans and players. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Indains are very happy when Pakistan broke #Covid_19 protocol in NZ now they are crying. — Hamza Afzal (@MeharHamza2503) January 3, 2021

Lol can’t even pay $118.69 — Salman Shad (@SalmanShad8) January 2, 2021

In response, Indian fans made it clear that they were having none of Pakistan's insults as they hit back at them. While some supporters stated that it is not a breach and an investigation is under process, others compared the situation to that of Pakistan in New Zealand where a number of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Some fans also claimed that the cricketers' privacy was invaded. Here's a look at how Indian fans gave it back to trolls from Pakistan.

Do they even ate anything at all? Or you just made up everything to showcase your drama skillls? — gopikrishna reddy (@dreamkiller_mad) January 3, 2021

Who knows that Bill belongs to some others table unnecessary creating controversy — AK Chauhan (@_akchauhan) January 3, 2021

What’s the point of this? Can people just stop sharing personal stuff on social media? Respect some privacy. — Fawád 🇦🇺 (@f_a_w_a_d) January 2, 2021

That’s intrusion into their privacy . Whoever that fan is , definitely crossed the line after volunteering to pay the bill and putting it on socials — AHMAD YOUSUF (@ahmad_yousuf) January 3, 2021

After the incident came to light, all five cricketers from the touring party were 'separated' from the squad and placed under isolation. While the aforementioned players have been allowed to train, the BCCI and Cricket Australia have launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The live-action of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

