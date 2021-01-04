Home
IND Vs AUS 2020: Indians Hit Back In Style At Pakistani Trolls Targeting Team's Cricketers

IND vs AUS 2020: Indian fans made it clear that they were having none of Pakistan's insults as they hit back at them for ridiculing Indian cricketers.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
IND vs AUS 2020

There has been a massive outcry on social media over Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw's recent outing where they were seen sitting indoors at a restaurant and were suspected to be in violation of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols. The cricketers were bashed and were subjected to severe criticism for not adhering to the protocols. The matter blew up after an Indian fan posted about the issue on social media.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 2020: Rohit Sharma gears up for Sydney Test with first practice session at MCG

Fans hit back at Pakistan trolls for ridiculing Indian cricketers

Since then, fans as well as former cricketers have shared their views on the entire incident. Amidst all this, Pakistan fans also reacted to the incident as they tried to troll Indian fans for making fun of Pakistan players when they breached COVID-rules in New Zeland. Several reactions poured in as Pakistan supporters made fun of Indian fans and players. Here's a look at a few reactions.

In response, Indian fans made it clear that they were having none of Pakistan's insults as they hit back at them. While some supporters stated that it is not a breach and an investigation is under process, others compared the situation to that of Pakistan in New Zealand where a number of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Some fans also claimed that the cricketers' privacy was invaded. Here's a look at how Indian fans gave it back to trolls from Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Sydney coronavirus cases: Mask wearing becomes mandatory in Sydney

After the incident came to light, all five cricketers from the touring party were 'separated' from the squad and placed under isolation. While the aforementioned players have been allowed to train, the BCCI and Cricket Australia have launched an investigation into the matter. 

ALSO READ | Sydney coronavirus cases: Full Indian squad, including isolated five, travelling to Sydney together; Brisbane Test on as of now

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The live-action of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 2021: Rishabh Pant trolls Matthew Wade after winning sledging battle during Boxing Day Test?

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

 

First Published:
