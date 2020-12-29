Rishabh Pant Trolls Matthew Wade After Winning Sledging Battle During Boxing Day Test?

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Australian makeshift opener Matthew Wade were involved in a sledging incident during Day 3 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Melbourne. Pant is renowned for his antics from behind the stumps as he does everything he can to get under the skin of the batsman. The 23-year-old was at it once again as he was giggling and laughing whenever Wade played or missed the ball.

Pant Wade sledging: Indian wicket-keeper opens up on the incident

Pant's giggling didn't go down well with Wade who was visibly vexed which is why the Australian decided to shut him down. The stump mic recorded Wade saying, “You’re looking at yourself on the big screen again? Very funny watching yourself on the screen.” Pant was surprisingly quiet as he didn't say anything to Wade but carried on with his antics. Now, the Indian stumper has opened up on the entire incident and revealed why he didn't respond to Wade.

Here's a clip of the Pant Wade sledging incident

While speaking to the official broadcasters of the India vs Australia 2020 series, Pant said that he enjoyed every bit of the banter between them. However, he added that Wade was probably looking for some sort of discussion or banter so that he could concentrate more, but he didn't want to give that to him which is why he chose to remain silent.

Pant further said that he has been training and practising well. Speaking about not getting a chance in the first Test, Pant stated that it is a part and parcel of the game. However, he opined that it is good to be back in the side and is trying to do well for the team. The Delhi lad reckoned that wicketkeeping in Australia has been good so far and he is working on opening his right and left leg to adjust to the bounce. According to Pant, the key is to give himself a little more space against R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rishabh Pant career stats

The Rishabh Pant career stats in Test match cricket are impressive as compared to his record in limited-overs formats. In the 13 Test matches (22 innings) that he has played, Pant has managed to score 814 runs at a decent average of 38.8 along with two centuries and as many fifties. The southpaw's performances in the ongoing series, both with bat and gloves, will be crucial in determining how India fares in the series.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

