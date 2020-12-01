Ind Vs Aus 2020 Official Broadcaster Claims CA 'scared Of BCCI', Drags Board To Court

Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the Indian team is currently on a two-month tour of Australia which will comprise of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches. The ‘Men in Blue’ lost the opening two matches to concede the ODI series to hosts. The two teams are now gearing up for a dead rubber at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, December 2.

Apparently, Australian company Seven West Media recently took Cricket Australia to court, alleging that the board scheduled limited-overs Ind vs Aus 2020 matches under the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Australia clinch IND vs AUS 2020 ODI series with a 51-run win

Also Read | When Sourav Ganguly Called THIS Former Indian Player The 'Diego Maradona Of Cricket'

IND vs AUS Fox Cricket: Seven West Media files affidavit in federal court

As reported by Sydney Morning Herald, Seven’s Melbourne managing director Lewis Martin has stated that Cricket Australia made their IND vs AUS 2020 scheduling decisions in order to maintain their relations with BCCI and the Indian cricket team. Driven by their motivation for international schedule, Martin was of the suggestion that Cricket Australia decided to play eight of the first 12 BBL 2020 matches in the state of Tasmania, despite being suggested otherwise by the media company.

The BBL 2020 season will launch on December 10, i.e. just a week before the highly-anticipated IND vs AUS 2020 Test series. Interestingly, both the BBL and the Test series will be made available for viewership in tandem on Seven West Media’s channels. Meanwhile, the ongoing limited-overs segment of the tour is exclusive to Foxtel as per the IND vs AUS Fox Cricket deal with Cricket Australia.

Also Read | Babar Azam Picked Over Virat Kohli By Commentator Mark Nicholas In All-format World XI

In response, Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley expressed his disappointment over Seven West Media's allegations. While issuing an official statement, Hockley said that “It is disappointing to see Seven West Media” using media personnel to “talk our wonderful game down”. He affirmed that there is finally “positivity” around Australian cricket and asserted that they are committed to delivering a “thrilling summer of cricket”.

Nick Hockley also thanked the BCCI, players and support staff, Australian Cricketers' Association and State Associations for successfully going ahead with their international and domestic 2020-21 home season. The interim CEO also reminded everyone about the viewership records the first two ODIs broke and how the stage is now set for an exciting Test series between the two cricketing giants.

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus 2nd ODI Beats WC 2015 Final To Become Most-watched Cricket Match Down Under

Also Read | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly To Negotiate Shorter Quarantine With CA For Rohit & Ishant Sharma?

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.