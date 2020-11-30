Ind Vs Aus 2nd ODI Beats WC 2015 Final To Become Most-watched Cricket Match Down Under

Australian batsmen Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and David Warner replicated their opening ODI heroics to hand the Virat Kohli-led Team India their second defeat in as many matches in their ongoing tour Down Under. The match, played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 29, turned out to be yet another six-laden extravaganza with both sides combining together for 727 runs in an entertaining evening. Apparently, the high-scoring proceeding was viewed by a record number of subscription television users, as per recent findings by Foxtel.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI result

That's that from the 2nd ODI.



Australia win by 51 runs and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Li1Mvc65fK — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2020

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Australia’s series-clinching win breaks viewership records

The Indian cricket team is currently on a two-month tour to Australia to mark their first international assignment in nearly eight months. The full-fledged series between the two cricketing giants is also seemingly embraced by fans of both nations as the ongoing year saw many cricketing events get derailed due to the pandemic. Moreover, Australian pay television company Foxtel recently revealed that the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI was the most-watched ODI ever in Australia’s subscription television history.

According to the company, the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI was viewed by 585,000 users across all Foxtel platforms and Kayo. Apart from becoming the most-watched ODI Down Under, the aforementioned figure also made it the third-most watched sporting program in Australia’s subscription television. It broke the viewership record of several significant sporting events, including the 2015 Cricket World Cup Final between hosts Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Steve Smith hundreds-spree continue as Australia pocket series

The Steve Smith hundreds tally in ODI cricket extended from nine to 11 in a space of two innings against the Indian bowlers in the ongoing series. Much like his match-winning ton in the opening encounter, the right-handed batsman scored an almost identical 64-ball 104 in the recently-concluded IND vs AUS 2nd ODI. David Warner, captain Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell also displayed some quality batting exhibition to sink Indian bowlers en route to slamming a powering ODI total of 389-4.

Virat Kohli stats updates after IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

The Virat Kohli stats section underwent quite a few updates during the course of his 89-run knock at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 29. He registered his 59th ODI fifty and crossed the 22,000-run mark across international cricket when he scored his 78th run in the innings. Virat Kohli now has 11,977 runs in his ODI register and if he scores another 23 runs in the upcoming IND vs AUS 3rd ODI, the Indian captain will become the fastest batsmen in the world to reach 12,000 ODI runs.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live streaming details

For IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Wednesday, December 2 and the action is slated to commence from 9:10 am IST onwards.

