IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Gavaskar Tears Into Virat Kohli's Technique, Points Out Basic Flaws

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has once again criticised Virat Kohli's batting technique after the second ODI against Australia on Sunday, March 19. Gavaskar believes that Kohli needs to make a few amendments to his batting technique after the latter got dismissed LBW by Nathan Ellis in today's match. Gavaskar on commentary said that Kohli has been playing the wrong line these days. ''He once again got out making the same mistake. He should have played the ball toward the square leg and not mid-on. He has cultivated this habit and hence he is looking uncomfortable,'' the former India cricketer said.

Kohli has not been able to perform in the ongoing ODI series against Australia, scoring just 4 and 31 runs in the first two matches respectively. Kohli had recently gained form in the 50-over format when he smashed two brilliant centuries against Sri Lanka in January. Prior to that, Kohli also scored a century against Bangladesh in an ODI match. However, it appears that Kohli has once again lost the touch with his batting as he has been unable to score big runs for his team.

Despite Kohli's recent struggles with the bat, he has been a phenomenal player for India for the past decade or so. Kohli is only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most international centuries scored by cricketers. Kohli has registered more than 25,000 runs for India across formats since making his debut in 2008. The 34-year-old has smashed 8,416 runs in 108 Test matches including 28 centuries and as many half-centuries. He has 12,844 runs in 273 ODIs including 46 tons. Kohli is also the highest run scorer in T20Is with 4,008 runs in 115 matches.

India vs Australia

Australia won the match against India by an enormous margin of 10 wickets, with Mitchell Starc claiming a five-wicket haul (his ninth in ODI cricket). India's first innings ended at just 117 runs, marking their lowest score against Australia on home soil in ODIs. Australia chased down the target, scoring 121/0 in just 11 overs. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head played crucial innings of 66* and 51* runs respectively, contributing significantly to Australia's victory. Starc's impressive performance earned him the player of the match award.

Image: BCCI