IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Fitness Levels Hailed As Exemplary, Fielding Effort Goes Viral

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Former India captain and batsman Virat Kohli is often considered to be one of the greats in world cricket with the bat and has smashed bowlers from every team till now in his career. Virat has not left any corner of the world where he has not hit hundreds. Kohli is also famous for his brilliant physique and fitness. The 34-year-old right-handed batsman is often seen taking brilliant catches and pulling off fast-paced run outs on the cricketing field.

The former India skipper is currently part of the Indian ODI team which is playing against Australia at home in a three-match ODI series. In the first ODI on March 17, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Virat was seen saving runs in the field by pulling off brilliant dives and was not allowing any Aussie batsman sneak a single off his fielding.

Watch Virat Kohli's sensational fielding effort

A video of Virat Kohli's brilliant fielding has been doing the rouns on the internet where he is seen running across the pitch to save a single. Kohli ran from cover to mid-wicket and restricted Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith from converting a single into a potential double. Virat Kohli while batting in the second innings was not able to do much and got out to Mitchell Starc for a score of four. The Indian team though emerged victorious in the match by five wickets courtesy of match-winning knocks by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. The duo registered a stand of 108 runs for the 6th wicket.

Virat hasn't been his old self in international cricket and centuries from his bat had just dried but the former Indian captain didn't give up and regained his form by hitting his 71st century in international cricket in the 2022 Asia Cup vs Afghanistan. Since then Virat Kohli never looked back and till now has hit five centuries in international cricket in the last six months.

The Indian team has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and they will now want to seal the series with a victory in the 2nd ODI. The next match of the ongoing ODI series will be played on March 19, 2023 in Vizag.