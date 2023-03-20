IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc Joins Brett Lee And Lasith Malinga In Elite List

Mitchell Starc has once again emerged to be the game changer for Australia as the left-arm fast bowler has wreaked havoc in the first ODI against India. Riding on his poisonous five-fer Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets. India will now host Australia in the third ODI which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on March 22.

Mitchell Starc became a part of history with his 9th five wicket haul

Starc recorded his ninth five-wicket haul in the limited overs format and with this, he became the fifth bowler to have nine five-wicket hauls in ODIs. Starc is now level with Brett Lee, Shahid Afridi and Lasitha Malinga. Only Muttiah Muralitharan and Waqar Younis have more five-fers in the white ball format.

With the last match yet to be played the former Royal Challengers Bangalore might have a chance to yield another amazing performance with the ball. Starc reflected on his performance as he insisted the superior bowling performance helped them to control the game.

“Look, it was a complete bowling performance from us, the fact that we took powerplay wickets allowed us to attack even more throughout the innings.

“With a lower total to chase, we could be aggressive in the powerplay and Mitch (Marsh) and Trav (Travis Head) came off really well with the bat.

“It was similar to Mumbai in the fact that there was no scoreboard pressure on the chasing team at any stage."

Starc also went on to explain how he planned to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav. "I cannot say if I have thought it that way (as to) who is the batter at the other end. For me, the plan does not change if it is a left-hander or a right-hander, I am still trying to bowl fast and swing it and hit the stumps," he said. Starc said there were no specific plans against the Indian right-handers. “My plan has not changed for 13 years, which is to bowl full at the stumps and try to swing it in. I think that has just been my role to try and take wickets upfront in the powerplay and that means that I tend to bowl fuller lengths than some other guys like Cameron Green or Pat (Cummins) or Josh (Hazlewood).

“At times that means I am more expensive but I am trying for a dismissal, so certainly (did) not (have) a new game plan in the last two games. It is something that I have done for a long time, be aggressive and take wickets and, today, our whole bowling attack did that, when we had six wickets in the powerplay."