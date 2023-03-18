India Vs Australia 1st ODI: Starc Edges Past Johnson To Go Behind Brett Lee In Elite List

On Friday, during the 1st ODI between India and Australia, Mitchell Starc soared further in an elite list. Starc, who spearheaded Australia's bowling attack at Wankhade, took the wicket of Virat Kohli to go past Mitchell Johnson to become 4th highest wicket-taker for the Aussies in international cricket. India won the 1st ODI by 5 wickets.

In the penultimate delivery of the 5th over of India's innings Mitchell Starc got Virat Kohli out LBW, and thereby took his tally to 591 wickets in international cricket. The wicket took Starc above Mitchell Johnson, who had picked up 590 wickets in his international career.

The left armer also got the wicket of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in the match. With this, Starc is now 4th on the list of most international wickets for Australia. He is now only behind Shane Warne (999 wickets), Glenn McGrath (948 wickets), and Brett Lee (718 wickets).

While Mitchell Starc was able to reach a monumental mark in the game, the Australian team however could not take anything away from the game as India got the win by 5 wickets. In a low-scoring match, it was KL Rahul, who played the match-winning innings for the men in blue. Courtesy of the victory, India are 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series.

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: Match summary

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and put Australia in to bat in the day-night game. Batting first, Australia did not get the best of starts as Travis Head fell early after adding just 5 runs on the board. Following the wicket, the Australian innings settled with Mitchell March and Steve Smith showcasing risk-free cricket and scoring at the run rate of above 5.

At the score of 72, Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Steve Smith and broke the partnership that was beginning to look dangerous. Smith's wicket brought Marnus Labuschagne to the crease. Labuschagne and Marsh continued the flow of runs and built a quick 50-run stand, however, soon after, Marsh, who was going strong, fell for 81. After that, Australia lost its way and lost wickets at regular intervals. From 139 for 3, Australia's innings fell apart and ended at a meagre 188 runs after 35.4 overs.

Chasing a small total, India got off to a shaky start and it was in trouble at 16/3. At 39/4 India were reeling but after that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya took the initiative of resurrecting the ship. The partnership was brewing up until Marcus Stonis' short ball got rid of Pandya.

The skipper's wicket brought Jadeja to the crease, and at that juncture, India were 83/5. Jadeja and KL Rahul played cautiously and slowly got their feet under the table. The duo built a 100-run stand to take India home. KL Rahul's knock of 75 runs became the difference in the end, as India got the win by 5 wickets.