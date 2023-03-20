Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Nitin Menon Showed No Mercy As He Adjudges Kohli LBW

Virat Kohli fell victim to a Mitchell Starc delivery in 1st ODI and in the 2nd ODI Nathan Ellis grabbed his prized wicket as he trapped him before the wicket

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hasn't had a good ODI series so far as the Indian batsman has struggled to get going in the white ball format. In the first ODI, he fell victim to a Mitchell Starc delivery and in the second ODI, Nathan Ellis grabbed his prized wicket as he trapped him before the wicket. India suffered one of their most humiliating defeats on home turf as they surrendered to the visitors who registered a 10-wicket victory.

Netizens react as Nitin Menon raised finger to give Virat Kohli out

Ellis bowled a delicious inswinger which cut in and hit Virat Kohli's pad. As the bowler appealed for a possible LBW, umpire Nitin Menon didn't wait for a moment and raised his finger straightaway. India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the series in Chennai on March 22.

Social media exploded with reactions as fans have provided their reactions on Twitter in the aftermath of the incident.

