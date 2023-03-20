IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Nitin Menon Showed No Mercy As He Adjudges Kohli LBW

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli hasn't had a good ODI series so far as the Indian batsman has struggled to get going in the white ball format. In the first ODI, he fell victim to a Mitchell Starc delivery and in the second ODI, Nathan Ellis grabbed his prized wicket as he trapped him before the wicket. India suffered one of their most humiliating defeats on home turf as they surrendered to the visitors who registered a 10-wicket victory.
Ellis bowled a delicious inswinger which cut in and hit Virat Kohli's pad. As the bowler appealed for a possible LBW, umpire Nitin Menon didn't wait for a moment and raised his finger straightaway. India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the series in Chennai on March 22.
Social media exploded with reactions as fans have provided their reactions on Twitter in the aftermath of the incident.
Greatest Rivalry of all time!#ViratKohli #NitinMenon #INDvsAUS #2ODI #WTCFinal #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/dubna0bjIQ— CricNaari (@CricNaari) March 19, 2023
Some of the fastest things in the world— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 19, 2023
Jet Aircraft
Bullet Train
Nitin Menon raising his finger up when ball hits Virat Kohli's pad. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VqY2AqOGmx
Virat Kohli 🤝 Nitin Menon 🤝 LBW.— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 19, 2023
What a story this has been, Nitin menon don't even think twice when Kohli is infront of him 🥲#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZrVEycTOPD
*Bowler appeals when Virat Kohli is on strike*— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) March 19, 2023
Nitin Menon: pic.twitter.com/fJjce6V0rX
Nitin Menon on every LBW appeal against Kohli: pic.twitter.com/S3NdO6qTBb— Harsh Gupta (@harshgupta16581) March 19, 2023
Seriously, though #kohli was out lbw but this guy #menon is too much… #NitinMenon is always in hurry to give Kohli out . @ICC @BCCI take a note— Ashish team (@AshishR42152464) March 19, 2023
#NitinMenon must think #Kohli is a proper mug pic.twitter.com/bzYa5w8j46— Kore (@HardKorecric) March 19, 2023
Some of the fastest things in the world— DrDineshharitwalOO7 (@DineshharitwalO) March 19, 2023
Jet Aircraft
Bullet Train#NitinMenon raising his finger up when ball hits Virat Kohli's pad. #INDvsAUS#BCCI #kohli #ODI @imVkohli @BCCI @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/EFvFQTbsJt
#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli #NitinMenon— A K i B (@akibaliii) March 19, 2023
Is sajjan ko kya takleef hai bhai?🤷😑 pic.twitter.com/dLfmvqMjcA
Which one is Faster— Prashant Verma (@Prashantdstar) March 19, 2023
LBW Appeal Against @imVkohli
Or
@#NitinMenon raising his finger 😂😂
.#kohli