IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Nitin Menon Showed No Mercy As He Adjudges Kohli LBW

Virat Kohli hasn't had a good ODI series so far as the Indian batsman has struggled to get going in the white ball format. In the first ODI, he fell victim to a Mitchell Starc delivery and in the second ODI, Nathan Ellis grabbed his prized wicket as he trapped him before the wicket. India suffered one of their most humiliating defeats on home turf as they surrendered to the visitors who registered a 10-wicket victory.

Netizens react as Nitin Menon raised finger to give Virat Kohli out

Ellis bowled a delicious inswinger which cut in and hit Virat Kohli's pad. As the bowler appealed for a possible LBW, umpire Nitin Menon didn't wait for a moment and raised his finger straightaway. India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the series in Chennai on March 22.

Social media exploded with reactions as fans have provided their reactions on Twitter in the aftermath of the incident.

Some of the fastest things in the world



Jet Aircraft

Bullet Train

Nitin Menon raising his finger up when ball hits Virat Kohli's pad. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VqY2AqOGmx — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 19, 2023

Virat Kohli 🤝 Nitin Menon 🤝 LBW.



What a story this has been, Nitin menon don't even think twice when Kohli is infront of him 🥲#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZrVEycTOPD — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 19, 2023

*Bowler appeals when Virat Kohli is on strike*



Nitin Menon: pic.twitter.com/fJjce6V0rX — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) March 19, 2023

Nitin Menon on every LBW appeal against Kohli: pic.twitter.com/S3NdO6qTBb — Harsh Gupta (@harshgupta16581) March 19, 2023

Seriously, though #kohli was out lbw but this guy #menon is too much… #NitinMenon is always in hurry to give Kohli out . @ICC @BCCI take a note — Ashish team (@AshishR42152464) March 19, 2023