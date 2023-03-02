Team India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted saying something to Ishan Kishan in an angry fashion, in the team’s dugout during the final session of play on Day 3 of the third Test between India and Australia. By what was seen on the live broadcast, it looked like the skipper is asking Ishan to convey the batters out in the middle to bat aggressively and play lofted shots. Ishan came out to the field with drinks a while later and was seen conveying the message to the batters, Axar Patel and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rohit Sharma sends a message to Pujara

Rohit Sharma : kya tuk tuk khel raha hai !!#IndvsAuspic.twitter.com/G9F2r8WFox — Shivam🚩 (@shiv_0769) March 2, 2023

Interestingly, Pujara, who is known for his traditional style of playing Test cricket, launched a massive six towards the long on. With his six, India completed 150 runs in their second batting innings, having already lost seven wickets. However, it should be noted that Axar Patel was at the striker’s end when Rohit was seen speaking to Kishan. Interestingly, Rohit was seen smiling after watching Pujara play the lofted shot instead.

Pujara went on to hit the highest knock of the innings for India on Day 3, courtesy of his 59 runs off 142 balls. Earlier in the innings, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 12 runs, while Shubman Gill was bowled on the 5-run individual mark. Virat Kohli scored 13 runs off 26 balls, while Shreyas Iyer hit 26 runs.

While India were bowled out on 108 runs in the first innings, Australia hit 197 runs in their first batting innings. After playing 60 overs in their second innings, India found themselves on 163/9 with Axar continuing to play the rescue act. India lead Australia by 75 runs at the time of writing this article.