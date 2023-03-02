India Vs Australia: 'Umpires Call' Comes Back To Haunt Virat Kohli Again, Fans Not Happy

Former India captain Virat Kohli's woes continue in Test cricket as he once again got out for a low score while batting in the second innings in the third Test at Indore. Virat Kohli was once again given out LBW by the umpire in the second innings and the India batsman was not happy with his shot selection.

The luck is also not favouring Virat Kohli as he was once again given out by the umpire. The hawk-eye showed that the ball was just clipping the stumps so if the umpire's decision would have been not out, Virat would have stayed not out.

Virat Kohli was also given out in the second Test match by umpire Nitin Menon off a controversial decision. Virat Kohli has already been given out LBW thrice in the series and his luck is also not favouring him.

Fans turn up with angry reactions on Twitter towards the umpire

The fans on Twitter are not happy with the umpires over the manner of his dismissals in the ongoing series.

Kabhi aisa nh hota hai ki virat ko notout diya ho or umpirescall nikle March 2, 2023

Kabhi bhi umpire call virat k favour me ni jaata h — Subhash (@Subhash29569580) March 2, 2023

Btw yeh umpire's call hamesha kohli ke against kyun jata hai😞😞 — अंजू #TeamIndia❤️ (@Deep_Point_) March 2, 2023