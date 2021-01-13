IND Vs AUS: Australians Whine About India's THIS 'tactic' At SCG Involving Rishabh Pant

Cricket fans were severed with a blockbuster contest between bat and ball on Day 5 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The penultimate fixture of the four-match series proved to an eventful one as the injury-marred Indian side defied significant odds to stage a miraculous comeback to save the Test. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant scored runs at a frantic pace to shift the momentum towards India. However, a certain section of Australian fans has complained about Indian using the services of 12 players to salvage a draw.

IND vs AUS: Australians unhappy with India's Rishabh Pant ploy

The Indian team had an uphill task of chasing an imposing total of 407 against a formidable Australian bowling attack in the fourth innings of the Test match. The major point of concern for the visitors was the injuries sustained by Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant during the encounter. The wicketkeeper-batsman dealt with a nasty blow on his elbow while batting in India's first innings of the match and looked to be in excruciating pain after being hit.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's 'Kadaknath Chicken' Farming Ambition Ruined By Bird Flu In Madhya Pradesh

The 23-year-old could not fulfill his duties as the team's glovesman during the subsequent innings of the match because of the elbow injury. Wriddhiman Saha, who came in as the substitute for Pant, kept wickets for the team. Saha is hailed highly for his exceptional skills behind the stumps and also is considered to have a safer pair of hands when compared to Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ | Kedar Jadhav's 84* Knock In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Gives Birth To MS Dhoni Memes Online

Fortunately for the visitors, Rishabh Pant stepped in to bat for the side on the final day. The southpaw showcased his batting prowess and played a lion-hearted knock of 97 runs. The player with his breezy innings put pressure on the home team as he took the bowlers to the cleaners. According to some Australians, the player showed no signs of injury while batting. They were left disappointed as India replaced him with a considerably better wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, and he returned to bat after a day's rest.

What about Rishabh Pant not wicket keeping when he clearly wasn’t injured, leaving the superior keeper Saha to keep, but then returning to bat unimpeded? Is that unsportsmanlike or just plain cheating? — TomSymondsFan (@sincerestseth) January 11, 2021

Much easier after a day rest eh? — Cale Potts (@puttse) January 11, 2021

I think if you’re unable to do your job (bowl, field, keep, bat) for any portion and replaced by a sub, the replacement should be permanent. Like with concussion — Michael Atkinson (@kinson88) January 11, 2021

I have been saying this all day! What a joke — Matt Brandon (@Matt_Brandon) January 11, 2021

Hope his imaginary injury is okay 👍 — Jesy (@TheJesseMessy) January 11, 2021

IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant dented Australia's chances of winning the Sydney Test

ALSO READ | Apex Meet On Jan 17: Ranji From Feb In 'Mushtaq-like Bubble', FTP 2023-31 Up For Discussion

India vs Australia 4th Test

After a closely-fought battle in Sydney, the two teams will now head to Brisbane for the final showdown. With the series poised evenly, both sides will be desperate to clinch the upcoming contest. The visitors are walking wounded and will be forced to make several changes to their line-up for the vital encounter. Whereas the Australian side have an imperious record at Brisbane and will look to emulate the same in the upcoming match as well. The India vs Australia 4th Test will be played from January 15.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's 'Kadaknath Chicken' Farming Ambition Ruined By Bird Flu In Madhya Pradesh

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.