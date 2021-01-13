Kedar Jadhav's 84* Knock In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Gives Birth To MS Dhoni Memes Online

Kedar Jadhav, fresh from his disappointing run in the Dream11 IPL 2020, seemed to have regained form with a majestic 84* against Chhattisgarh in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 game. The cricketer formed an unbeaten 166-run stand with Naushad Shaikh to script a thrilling eight-wicket victory for Maharashtra. Interestingly, his knock came amidst rising speculations that Chennai will be releasing him ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Kedar Jadhav’s 84-run knock scorecard

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction Set For February 11, List Of Retained Players To Be Given By January 20?

Fans troll MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav after the latter regained form

Kedar Jadhav made a strong case for himself just days before the looming IPL 2021 auction. Quite contrasting to his numbers in the Dream11 IPL 2020, the hard-hitting batsman struck 84* runs from just 45 balls which composed of five boundaries and five sixes. His knock against Chhattisgarh overhauled his entire lacklustre Dream11 IPL 2020 outing for Chennai, during which he scored just 62 runs from eight innings at a meagre strike-rate of 93.93.

Some fans mocked Kedar Jadhav by saying that his recent match-winning effort is just a hoax ahead of the upcoming auction. On the other hand, several others trolled his Chennai captain MS Dhoni, who according to them is now ‘perplexed’ over his Dream11 IPL 2021 selection choices. While it remains to be seen whether if the MS Dhoni-led franchise continues to persist with Jadhav for another season, here is a look at some of the Chennai fans reacting to Kedar Jadhav’s return to form.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: 'Aussies' Trends On Twitter As Fans Mock Paine & Co. For Dirty Tactics

#SyedMushtaqAliT20

Kedar Jadhav smashed 84 runs off just 45 balls

Meanwhile Dhoni :#SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/tI760Iwcep — Mogambo ka Batija (@Crimemasterji) January 12, 2021

Kedar Jadhav bro, we waited entire two months last year. pic.twitter.com/Fv1yItRNkU — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 12, 2021

Kedar Jadhav smashed unbeaten 84 runs from just 45 balls including 5 fours & 5 sixes against

Kedar Jadhav be like: pic.twitter.com/VLAYRiQc5Q — varun giri (@varungiri0) January 12, 2021

Going through all the Kedar Jadhav tags in my notification. pic.twitter.com/nZFjB2uLb4 — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) January 12, 2021

Kedar Jadhav* played at strike rate of 186.66



Le* IPL lover....... pic.twitter.com/LpqlmJPFrh — Badal Solanki (@BadalSolanki8) January 12, 2021

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Indian Fans Unite To Make 'Draw' Twitter Trend, Proud After SCG Fight

A look into Kedar Jadhav career stats

The Kedar Jadhav career stats, especially in limited-overs cricket, composes of some impressive numbers. The Pune-born cricketer has represented his national side in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is. Across his international appearances, the right-handed batsman has compiled 1,511 runs with two tons and seven half-centuries.

Coming to his T20 numbers, Kedar Jadhav’s 84-run blitzkrieg against Chhattisgarh is now his highest ever score in the format. He has played 140 T20 matches in total, out of which 87 have come through his IPL participation. The 35-year-old has scored 2,201 runs across 123 T20 innings at an average of 23.92.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Winners Mumbai Lose Master Strategist Pravin Amre To Finalists Delhi

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.