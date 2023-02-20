IND Vs AUS: Australia's Tour Goes From Bad To Worse As 2 Players Head Back Home; Report

Following the crushing defeat against India in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia suffer another major setback as two of the foremost players are reportedly heading home. Josh Hazlewood has been confirmed to miss the remainder of the series. Moreover, reports suggest that David Warner has now also been touted as doubtful to play the next two matches. Also, Pat Cummins is also set to head back to Australia due to family reasons. India have already retained the series following victories in Nagpur and Delhi.

The situation is turning from bad to worse for Australia as the flow of injuries is not stopping in their camp. Josh Hazlewood, who did not play in the first two matches has been ruled out of the tour on account of an injury on his Achilles heel. Hazlewood suffered the injury before the start of the tour. Adding further concern is the report on David Warner.

Australian coach on Hazlewood and Warner

Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Hazlewood would head home to continue his recovery from the Achilles issue while Warner will be closely monitored over the coming days. There are hopes he can play in the last two matches but a decision will be made by the medical staff.

"Josh Hazlewood out, he'll be going home," McDonald said on Monday in a press conference.

"[Warner]'s still sore at the moment. We had a meeting just before discussing through this. We're in no rush to make any decisions at this point in time around Davey. Just seeing how that settles, how functional that is.

"It will be basically how sore and how functional it is as to what decision we make with him and then the length of the injury. There's some talk the length of injury could be anywhere between a week plus depending how that settles down. There's a bit of unknown there. I'll leave that to the medical team and they'll inform me once they know."

McDonald further commented on Warner and said, "If Dave's unavailable it would make perfect sense," McDonald said. "We did discuss before coming over here that if we were to lose an opening batter that Trav would be one we'd look to put up there. We feel in the subcontinental conditions that he can get off to the fast starts which he showed. "We don't see [Head] as an opener in all conditions, more subcontinental and in other conditions back to the middle order."

Aside from Warner and Hazlewood, Pat Cummins is also set to head home due to some personal issues. In his absence, Steve Smith may take the command.