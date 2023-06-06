IND Vs AUS: Batsmen's Paradise Or Minefield? Here's How The Oval Pitch Might Play

The stage is all set as India take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship. Both Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will be determined to add this coveted trophy to their cabinet as this will be India's second appearance in the WTC final while Australia will try to conquer on their maiden approach.

A look at the Oval pitch report ahead of the WTC final

Decisions, decisions 🤔



Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been studying the wicket ahead of the #WTC23 Final. pic.twitter.com/DueWq4QGxX June 6, 2023

Ahead of the WTC final let's have a look at how the pitch will play out for the next five days. Unlike the other English pitches Oval has been supportive of the batsman over the years. It has produced galore of runs and the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Marbus Labuschagne and Steve Smith would be licking their chops.

If the batsmen can survive the early few sessions they can go on to punish the bowlers on their own. Pacers also get a substantial bounce from the surface while the spinners will also come into play as the match will go deeper. India has two spinning stalwarts in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin who could blossom when the cracks start to appear on the pitch.

It remains to be seen how both teams decide to decode the pitch as the head groundsman of The Oval, Lee Fortis claimed a bouncy pitch would await both the teams. "It will be a good Oval pitch. It will be bouncy that is one thing. It will be bouncy. Let us hope so (there is no rain). English summer for a change," he revealed on Ashwin's YouTube channel.

Read More: WTC 2023: Pat Cummins hints at Australia's final playing XI, names Hazlewood's replacement

The weather will also be important as an overcast condition would suit the seam bowlers while a bright and sunny day would require the batsman to bring in their technical acumen on this surface.

The pitch is ready for the #WTCFinal!🏏



A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday.



What would you choose if you win the toss? pic.twitter.com/IKvWNlLHm2 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 6, 2023

Australia squad for WTC final

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav