WTC 2023: Pat Cummins Hints At Australia's Final Playing XI, Names Hazlewood's Replacement

The Australian team was sustained a major blow when they lost one of their key bowlers, Josh Hazlewood, ahead of the WTC Final vs India due to side strain. Hazlewood was ruled out of the World Test Championship Final all set to start at the Kennington Oval ground in London from June 7, 2023, after failing to recover. However, Australia named Michael Neser as his replacement but Scott Boland is almost confirmed to play against the Indian team in the WTC 2023 Final.

Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Scott Boland will be in Australia's XI against India for the WTC Final. While addressing the pre-match press conference he said, "In the past here in England, because the ball does talk a little more, I've seen players get too caught up in trying to take wickets every ball because you've suddenly got the ball swinging and seaming."

READ: R Ashwin reveals how Rahul Dravid's speech saved India from getting knocked out WTC race

Pat Cummins confirmed Scott Boland's place in the playing XI for WTC Final

Boland coming into the side is huge. The conditions here might suit him though he hasn't played a lot over here. We feel he is a seam bowler who will be rewarded for bowling in the good areas over and over again. This is what he keeps on bringing to the team. He has been fantastic, he was really good in India too. He bowled on docile wickets and still ended up doing a fantastic job. He is a seasoned pro and he will exploit the assistance that he has from the surface

READ: '....when I decide to move on from this job': Rohit Sharma opens up on leaving India captaincy for first time

Pat Cummins also mentioned that Josh Hazlewood will be missing the WTC Final but he will be fit ahead of the first Ashes Test against England. "That's the luxury of having bench strength. Hoff' (Hazlewood) was really close to being available for this one so he'll be available for the first (Ashes) Test", he said.

Scott Boland has impressive numbers in Test cricket, which is one of the main reasons which has earned him a place in the Australian squad for the WTC Final. Boland has an average of 13.42 which is the lowest of any Test cricketer who has bowled at least 1000 balls since the start of the 20th century.