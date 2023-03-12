Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS: Cricket World Reacts As Virat Kohli Scores 1st Test Century After 1205 Days

Cricket world has started to Virat Kohli's 28th Test century and his first in 3.5 years in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Written By
Saksham nagar
Virat Kohli

Image: BCCI/Twitter


Virat Kohli at last broke the drought of centuries in Tests after 3.5 years as he completed his 28th Test century against Australia in the fourth Test being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat last scored his hundred against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019. 

Virat Kohli before this had been getting starts but was not able to convert it into big scores. Virat also became the third fastest Indian to complete 4000 Test runs on the Indian soil and broke West Indies legend Brain Lara's record of scoring the most International runs vs Australia. The 34-year-old has 4729 runs at an average of 50.84 in 89 games and 104 innings against the visitors and also has a best individual score of 169 against them. 

Cricketing World reacts to Kohli 28th Test century:

If we further talk about the match, before this Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia put up a mammoth score of 480 in their first innings courtesy of hundreds from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. 

The duo put up a partnership of 208 which was the highest in the series by any pair and also for any wicket. 
Usman Khawaja didn’t find any difficulty to play the Indian bowlers as he played a phenomenal 180 runs knockoff  422 balls and also his partner Cameron Green hit a 170-ball 114. 

Talking about the series, Team India is already 2-1 ahead in the series and needs to win the Ahmedabad Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Australia on the other hand is already into the final of the most anticipated event after they won the Indore Test dominantly by nine wickets. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com