IND Vs AUS: Cricket World Reacts As Virat Kohli Scores 1st Test Century After 1205 Days

Virat Kohli at last broke the drought of centuries in Tests after 3.5 years as he completed his 28th Test century against Australia in the fourth Test being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat last scored his hundred against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

Virat Kohli before this had been getting starts but was not able to convert it into big scores. Virat also became the third fastest Indian to complete 4000 Test runs on the Indian soil and broke West Indies legend Brain Lara's record of scoring the most International runs vs Australia. The 34-year-old has 4729 runs at an average of 50.84 in 89 games and 104 innings against the visitors and also has a best individual score of 169 against them.

Cricketing World reacts to Kohli 28th Test century:

CENTURY for @imVkohli 🫡🫡



He's battled the heat out here and comes on top with a fine 💯, his 28th in Test cricket. #INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/i1nRm6syqc — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2023

Virat Kohli scores a Test hundred for the first time in over three years 🎉#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 https://t.co/VJoLfVSeIF pic.twitter.com/V3TIf48iVc — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2023

This is Virat Kohli the batter. Has the power and the tools, and knows when to use what. Well played @imVkohli 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TSmEV2G2jD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2023

Virat Kohli brings up his 75th International century 🙌



1205 days - The wait is over for the King's 28th Test century - and his 75th overall. 🫡#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/0xEqoKSUs8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2023

Class is permanent. This is an exceptional innings from Virat. Faith in the almighty, tremendous belief in himself. A special 75th international 💯 for the King. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/BfzjdGamoI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 12, 2023

For a man who got almost a 1000 runs in one IPL season at a SR of 150 to get a Test hundred with just 5 fours in it shows the depth of Virat the batter! One of the mentally toughest batters ever!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 12, 2023

Special innings from a special player , great temperament on display from Virat. Apart from his extraordinary hunger and intensity, Virat’s comeback to form has been an excellent inspiration for to learn how faith in the higher forces can help in challenging times. Proud 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LnqiVa7NtQ — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 12, 2023

If we further talk about the match, before this Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia put up a mammoth score of 480 in their first innings courtesy of hundreds from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.

The duo put up a partnership of 208 which was the highest in the series by any pair and also for any wicket.

Usman Khawaja didn’t find any difficulty to play the Indian bowlers as he played a phenomenal 180 runs knockoff 422 balls and also his partner Cameron Green hit a 170-ball 114.

Talking about the series, Team India is already 2-1 ahead in the series and needs to win the Ahmedabad Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Australia on the other hand is already into the final of the most anticipated event after they won the Indore Test dominantly by nine wickets.