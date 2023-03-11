WATCH | Virat Kohli's Bromance With Australia Captain Steve Smith Leaves Karthik Amazed

In the ongoing Ahmedabad Test, India staged a remarkable comeback led by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. India resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 36/0 and went on to score 289/3 at stumps on Day 3, trailing by 191 runs. Gill smashed his second Test century, scoring 128 off 235 balls with 12 fours and a six and Kohli hit an unbeaten fifty.

Kohli, who had been struggling in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, played a patient knock of 59 off 128 balls, remaining not out at the end of the day, and will guide India's charge on Day 4. During his innings on Day 3, Kohli and Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith were seen engaging in a beautiful moment on the field, as the latter went to check Kohli's bat. Smith even did some shadow practice with the bat and used his index fingers to knock the willow before they went back to their positions.

Later, Kohli was joined by Marnus Labuschagne, who too was seen showing interest in the former India captain's bat. Former India wicketkeeper and commentator Dinesh Karthik also took note of the rare moment between the two modern-day batting legends. The video of their interaction has been widely shared on social media. “75 years of friendship, and friendship between Steven Smith and Virat Kohli. Two legends,” Karthik said while commentating.

Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill scored his second Test century in just his 15th match for India. Gill's first century in red-ball cricket had come against Bangladesh in December last year. Gill forged a crucial partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara as the duo put on 113 runs together on the board. Pujara, however, was dismissed LBW for 42 off 121 balls by Todd Murphy. Kohli then joined Gill in the middle and scored 58 runs with him before the latter was trapped by Nathan Lyon.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kohli then forged an unbeaten partnership of 44 runs before the umpires called stumps. They resume batting for India on Day 4 of the match. Also, note that this is the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that has gone into the fourth day.

Image: Hotstar