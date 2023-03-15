IND Vs AUS: Ex-India Bowler On Rohit Sharma’s Importance In ODI’s; ‘India Need Rohit…’

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the Indian team many matches on the mark of his individual performances. Rohit has ODI double centuries to his name and he is also one of the biggest names in the format in today's world. With the 2023 ODI World Cup not far away the Indian opener will have a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders.

Former Indian bowler Ajit Agarkar while speaking on Star Sports, which is also the official broadcaster for the India vs Australia ODI series said, "His record speaks for itself. You do not need to say anything about Rohit's performance in white ball cricket. He has taken a slightly different approach at times, trying to be the aggressor at the top of the order. Maybe he changed it a little bit in the last series, giving himself a little more time and got the hundred."

Ajit Agarkar explains Rohit Sharma's importance in the ODI format

"I just hope he plays every game that India plays from now on, every one-day, because you want your captain out there to just have a pattern of play. He is missing the first one due to personal reasons. From thereon, you will not have enough one-days to formulate your plans. You want Rohit out there, as physically demanding as it can be for the captain, you want him not to miss any games. With regards to his batting, I do not think there are any issues", Agarkar added.

Team India will play against Australia in a three match ODI series with the first match starting from March 17, 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian team are coming off a 2-1 victory over Australia in the recently concluded four match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series wherein the hosts retained the trophy for the fourth time in a row.

If we come back to the ODI series between India and Australia, the Indian team are already number one in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and with the World Cup just eight months away the hosts will look to boost their performance for the most awaited tournament for the same.

The five time World Cup champions Australia will be led by Steve Smith and also will be missing the services of bowler Pat Cummins. The visitors will be looking to win the series and their India tour on a winning note.