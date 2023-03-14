Virat Kohli Holds One Record No One Has In Cricket; Not Even Sachin, Ponting And Rohit

Team India won the four match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia by a margin of 2-1 after the fourth Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw. The match also ended the drought of centuries for former India captain Virat Kohli as he slammed a Test century nearly after 3.5 years.

Virat Kohli last scored his hundred against Bangladesh in November 2019 at the Eden Gardens and hit his fifth century in International cricket in the last six months. Virat also achieved many records while batting on Day 3 of the fourth Test match. Kohli became the third fastest Indian to complete 4000 Test runs on Indian soil and also broke Brian Lara's record and became the second batsman in the world to hit most international runs vs Australia.

Other than this, Virat Kohli also achieved many records in Test cricket which greats like Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma also have not achieved. For his 186 runs knock in Ahmedabad, Kohli was awarded with the Player of the Match award. This was Virat Kohli's 10th Man of the Match award in the longest format of the game. With this honour, Virat Kohli has now become the only cricketer to have more than 10 MOM awards across formats.

A look at Test records of Virat Kohli at the age of 34

At the age of 34 Virat Kohli has made 28 Test centuries and also has seven double centuries to his name. Virat also made many records being the captain of the Indian Test team. As a captain, Kohli holds the record of winning the ICC Test mace for most 5 times.

Virat also has the record of winning the first Test series in Australia as the Test captain whereas under his rule Team India was number in Tests for six continuous years. Virat Kohli also qualified for two consecutive ICC World Test Championship finals, one as an Indian captain and the other as a player.

Virat Kohli doesn't need any introduction for what he has done for Indian cricket and has won the team many matches on his own. Virat was going through a rough patch in international cricket but he ended his struggle and hit his most awaited 71st century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Virat was also part of the Indian cricket team who won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and will be looking forward to continuing his performance in the upcoming World Test Championship final.