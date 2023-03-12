IND Vs AUS: Former England Skipper Makes Interesting Result Prediction For 4th Test Match

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made an audacious prediction as he claimed India will win the fourth Test against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium. Following Australia's mammoth 480 runs, the hosts had a valiant show with their batting with Virat Kohli leading the charge from the front. At the end of day four, Australia are trailing by 88 runs and the visitors will be determined to deny the Indians a chance of outright victory.

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel piled more misery on the Australian bowlers as they tormented them on what looked to be a good batting surface. Gill and Virat both slammed hundreds while in-form Axar hit his third Test half-century as India finished their first innings at 571.

Former England skipper predicts an India victory in the fourth Test

Vaughan who is one of the most active former players on social media took to Twitter to predict India's victory. "India to win this Test .. #INDvAUS"

India to win this Test .. #INDvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 12, 2023

Some people have agreed with Vaughan while some have differed with his opinion.

Draw

Only 1 day left and pitch still too good — Agranee Banerjee (@IamAgranee) March 12, 2023

It’s boring, Michael. Neither side are trying to win, they’re just trying not to lose. #EnglandCricket revolutionise #TestCricket , & are not helped by anyone else - no wonder the stadiums are empty apart from in England. 3 runs per over?!?!#INDvAUS #bbccricket — Jon Hayes (@jonboy_avfc) March 12, 2023

I don’t see aggression from india to set lead of 150 odd and pitch also is not deteriorating !! Let’s hope u r proved right!! #INDvAUS — Chirayu R. Mankad🇮🇳 (@cmankad) March 12, 2023

Earlier after Virat's 28th Test ton Vaughan also insisted he is hoping the see more centuries from the 34-year-old in the next few games. "Good to see @imVkohli back scoring a Test ton .. Love watching him Bat .. Over 3 yrs since his last one .. My guess is a few might come along now .. #INDvAUS #Kohli #100"