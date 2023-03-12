Virat Kohli Breaks Multiple Records During His Marathon Innings Vs Australia In 4th Test

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday scored his 28th Test century after a gap of more than three years. Kohli achieved the feat on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Kohli reached the three-digit mark in Tests for the first time in 1205 days. His last Test ton was against Bangladesh in 2019. After smashing a hundred in India's first innings of the match, Kohli began to amass runs quickly and managed to finish at a score of 186 off 364 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Todd Murphy in the final session of the day.

Here's how twitter reacted to his innings

What a picture - Steve Smith appreciating and admiring Virat Kohli's today incredible innings. pic.twitter.com/dO3j1YjCFQ March 12, 2023

Virat Kohli brings up his 75th International century 🙌



1205 days - The wait is over for the King's 28th Test century - and his 75th overall. 🫡#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/0xEqoKSUs8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2023

At the age of 34 all through sickness he made 186 just because of his fitness. 🐐 🤴 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/etZIVQoge6 — kirat.13 (@kirat13__) March 12, 2023

Virat Kohli scores a Test hundred for the first time in over three years 🎉#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 https://t.co/VJoLfVSeIF pic.twitter.com/V3TIf48iVc — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2023

Records that Kohli broke in the 4th Test

With his century, Kohli broke multiple records in the longest format of the game. Kohli has now become India's highest run-scorer in World Test Championship history. The 34-year-old now has 1803 runs from 31 matches at an average of 36.79. Kohli also registered his highest individual score against Australia in Test cricket. Kohli is now the highest run-scorer for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has amassed 297 runs from four matches at an average of 49.50. Earlier, Kohli equaled Sunil Gavaskar's record for the joint second-most tons by an Indian player against Australia, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar.

Image: BCCI