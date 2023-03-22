IND Vs AUS: Hardik Pandya Storm Takes Over 3rd ODI, Australian Batters Left Reeling- WATCH

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shown phenomenal form with the ball in the ongoing third ODI in Chennai, dismantling three top-order players of the Australian batting lineup. Hardik picked the crucial wickets of Travis Head, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Marsh for 33, 0, and 47 runs respectively. The 29-year-old replaced Mohammed Siraj in the attack and picked up Head's wicket in his very first over.

He came back to remove Smith for a duck in the 13th over. Smith was trying to play a brooming drive but got an outside edge, giving a simple catch to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Hardik returned in the 14th over to dismiss Marsh just three runs short of his half-century. With this, Hardik dismissed Australia's top order in less than four overs, bringing them down from 68/0 to 85/3. Netizens have flooded social media to heap praise on Hardik's brilliant performance.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

