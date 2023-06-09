IND vs AUS: Here's a list of records made on WTC Final 2023, Day 2

The WTC Final 2023- Ind vs Aus- is at a crucial standpoint after the completion of Day 2. Following two intriguing days of non-stop Test cricket action, it can be gauged that Australia are in a commanding position. On Day 3, India will find itself in a make-or-break position. However, before the imminent discussion on what could be in store for India on Day 3, let's reflect on Day 2 and contemplate the list of records that were made during the three-session play.

On Day 2 several records were broken and made by both teams. From batting to bowling, there were bearers from both departments for whom the eminent match has proven to be special. So, without further ado let's take a look at the milestones from Day 2 of the India vs Australia WTC final 2023.

READ MORE: WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score Day 3

Travis Head and Steve Smith register biggest 4th wicket partnership at The Oval

Steve Smith 🤝 Travis Head



The duo that have put Australia in command 💪



Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/Oo7ktMkNbo — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2023

Steve Smith and Travis Head had already punished India with a 251 stand on Day1, on Day 2 they furthered the partnership and took it to the mark of 285, which is the highest ever 4th wicket partnership at The Oval. The previous best here also came against India. It was from the match that took place way back in 1936, where England batters Wally Hammond and Stan Worthington made 266 runs for the 4th wicket. Aside from that the pair of Smith and Head also recorded the 4th highest partnership against India for any wicket.

Mohammed Siraj goes past 50

First wicket on Day 1 ✅

First wicket on Day 2 ✅



Mohammed Siraj 👏



Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/Wz6kve1TZb — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2023

Mohammed Siraj picked his 50th scalp in the match and following that got one more wicket to go past 50. Siraj reached the mark in his 19th Test match. He becomes the 42nd Indian to pick 50 or more wickets in Tests.

READ MORE: 'We Could Have Bowled With Better Lines': Mohammed Siraj Dissects India's Flawed Strategies In WTC 2023 Final

Steve Smith becomes 2nd highest visiting run-scorer at The Oval

Steve Smith has so far accumulated 512 runs at Kennington Oval, which is the 2nd highest by a visiting batsman. He is only behind the great Donald Bradman, who has scored 553 runs on this venue. Smith may break the record in the second innings, should Australia come to bat once again.

Travis Head's 163 is 2nd highest Test score for Australia at a neutral venue

Travis Head's scintillating innings of 163 that has seemingly given Australia in the WTC final is a record in itself. The score is the 2nd highest by an Australian at a neutral venue. He was held out one short of becoming the highest ever, but Warren Bardsley's 164 against South Africa from 1912 remains at the top of the list.

Also Read | 'I Was Proud Of The Way I Played': Steve Smith Reflects On His Stellar Innings Against India In WTC 2023 Final

Virat Kohli becomes India's leading run-scorer in WTC history

The race between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is in place for the tag i.e., the leading run-scorer for India in WTC history. Virat Kohli is leading with 1817 runs and behind him is Sharma with 1809 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara follows them at 1742 runs.