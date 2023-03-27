IND Vs AUS: ICC Revises Indore Pitch Rating From 'Poor' To 'Below Average' After Appeal

Ind vs Aus: The Border-Gavaskar series 2023 which went in the books with a scoreline of 2-1 in favor of India, is still a subject of discussion on one aspect. The third Test that was played at the Holkkar stadium became a major bone of contention at the time when the match was played. The pitch of the match was heavily criticised by the experts and was gaguged as "Poor" by the ICC.

In the match 26 out of the 31 wickets were taken by the spinners. Ther match saw Australia beating India by 9 wickets, and thus the row over the pitch started. ICC also rated the pitch as "Poor" but upon giving more heed, the cricketing body has changed its rating.

ICC revises Indore pitch rating from 'Poor' to 'Below average'

The ICC appeal panel reviewed the earlier decision of the match referee Chris Broad and found that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating.

The pitch, which had initially received three demerit points, will now get only one demerit point.

"The footage from the Test was reviewed by an ICC appeal panel consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men's Cricket Committee Member. Both were of the opinion that, while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating," said an ICC statement on Monday.

"The panel, therefore, concluded that the pitch should be rated 'below average', meaning the Holkar Stadium will receive only one demerit point instead of the original three." The Holkar Stadium pitch offered a lot of help to the spinners, with 14 wickets falling on the first day and, out of the 31 wickets to fall in the Test, 26 were picked up by spinners.

(With inputs from PTI)