IND Vs AUS: India Set To Break Australia's World Record In Series Finale In Ahmedabad

India is eyeing a major cricketing world record, heading into the series finale of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side is all set to host Australia in the fourth Test match of the series from March 9 onwards. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Meanwhile, India might break the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)’s world record for the biggest attendance in a single day of Test cricket. While 91,112 spectators witnessed Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test during Ashes 2012, a total of 110,000 people are reportedly expected to watch the IND vs AUS 4th Test. It is worth noting that the venue has a seating capacity of 1,32,000, and several sections of the stadium are likely to be empty due to security protocols.

Narendra Modi Stadium scripted a massive world record

As per a report by Fox Sports, Australian fans faced trouble while booking seats for the match because of the high demand. The Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of reportedly 132,000 people. This makes the venue even larger than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). MCG can accommodate up to 95,000 to 100000 people.

PM Narendra Modi and PM Anthony Albanese set to watch IND vs AUS 4th Test

As per media reports, around 85,000 seats for Day 1 of the fourth Test have been reserved for students and their families. Meanwhile, reports claim a large part of the venue will be emptied due to security protocols. PM Modi and PM Albanese are most likely to watch the first day of play in India vs Australia fourth Test.

What to expect during the India vs Australia 4th Test match in Ahmedabad?

Team India heads into the much–anticipated series finale after suffering a nine-wicket loss during the third Test in Delhi. The series earlier started with India earning a win by an innings and 132 runs. In the second Test, India won by six wickets, to take a 1-0 lead. The fourth Test will now begin from March 9 onwards.