Team India will take on Australia in Indore in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is almost very certain that ahead of the most important third encounter we might see a change in the playing XI. KL Rahul who was the vice captain of the team till the third Test has been removed from his post and might lose his place in the third Test due to his bad form.

Shubman Gill has been in thunderous form in International cricket in 2023 and he might get a chance in the third Test instead of KL Rahul. Gill was not given chance in the first two Tests as he was the team's first choice opener and also the vice captain. Rahul has not been able to score runs in Test cricket and has also failed on numerous number of opportunities given by the team management. Rahul also got out cheaply in the first two Tests against Australia.

If we further talk about Shubman Gill so he is in red hot form and has already scored four International centuries in 2023 so far including one double hundred against New Zealand at Hyderabad in the first ODI. Shubman has also achieved many records as he became the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in ODI's and also was the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODI's. Shubman also hit a hundred in his previous Test outing vs Bangladesh.

Talking about the other changes that Team India might do ahead of the third Test is to bring in Umesh Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj. Mohammed Siraj has done nothing wrong in the series with the ball and has been Team India prominent fast bowler in Test from a long time.

It will be good that Team India tests its bench strength and also give the Hyderabad fast bowler a breather. Also, Mohammed Shami will also get a new partner who has led the pace attack so far in the series. Umesh Yadav also is a fine bowler and has performed immensely well for Team India in Test matches.

The third Test is also very important if we keep the World Test Championship in mind as Team India needs just to win the third Test to confirm there seat in the final.

Team India expected playing XI