Umesh Yadav Dedicates A Heartfelt Post To His Late Father On Instagram; Check Here

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has dedicated a heartfelt post towards his father on his official Instagram handle. Tilak Yadav, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 23 at his Nagpur home after battling a prolonged illness. Yadav has been named in the squad for the remaining two matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Umesh Yadav shares heartfelt posts in honour of his late father

As per reports, Umesh Yadav's father was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Nagpur. It is suggested that the fast bowler is likely to be available for the ongoing Test series despite his father's demise.

Yadav wrote on Instagram: "Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. May Lord Shiva bless your soul with eternal peace."

BCCI also shared its condolences following the demise of Yadav's father. "Our deepest condolences, support and heartfelt sympathies to @y_umesh and his family on the loss of his father. May you find the strength to cope with this immense loss. We are all with you in this difficult phase."

Our deepest condolences, support and heartfelt sympathies to @y_umesh and his family on the loss of his father. May you find the strength to cope with this immense loss. We are all with you in this difficult phase. — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2023

The 35-year-old has been pretty inconsistent in the longer format and has featured in 54 Test matches alongside 75 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the Men in Blue.